By Memorial University

Memorial University is preparing to offer a new program to support Newfoundland and Labrador students who have been in foster care.

The Memorial University Youth Foster Support Program will provide financial support, including full-time undergraduate tuition and other required institutional fees, for a maximum of four years and up to eight semesters.

“Post-secondary education should be accessible to all youth, despite the circumstances, so I’m thrilled we’re able to help out these deserving individuals,” said Dr. Vianne Timmons, president and vice-chancellor, Memorial University. “Creating a supportive environment for all of our students is a key priority for Memorial.”

Spring semester start

President Timmons says that she applauds Mount Saint Vincent University’s leadership on this initiative in the Atlantic region and that Memorial University is pleased to follow suit.

Initially launching as a pilot for the spring 2021 semester, the program will be offered to 20 students, including current students.

Eligible students would have been in foster care for a minimum of one year and academically eligible to attend university.

Applications will be reviewed by a selection committee to identify those selected for the bursary. The support does not include accommodation and living costs.

‘Accessible opportunities’

Work is underway to collaborate with key partners, both internal and external, to ensure success of the program.

“Memorial recognizes that a collaborative approach will be required to maximize program success,” said Tom Nault, university registrar. “We are keen to put the appropriate resources in place to provide accessible opportunities for these students.”

As this is the early stages of a new initiative to help youth in care in Newfoundland and Labrador, information will be announced as it becomes available. Inquiries can be directed to the Office of the Registrar.