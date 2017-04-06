Student Life

By Melanie Callahan

Student success extends beyond the classroom.

It’s about excellence in leadership and teamwork, engagement, research, sports and recreation, and social responsibility.

Holistic development

Those accomplishments, as well as academic excellence, were celebrated recently at the Student Achievement Awards held at Grenfell Campus.

“Our students are Grenfell’s best ambassadors,” said Dr. Mary Bluechardt, vice-president, Grenfell Campus. “I hope they always cherish their time here, their accomplishments and their degrees.

“Of course, I’d like to think that part of the reason we’re able to recognize so many examples of student success is because of this place we find ourselves: Grenfell Campus. We are striving to support the whole student – through classroom learning and academic supports, and also through experiential learning and a holistic approach to developing one’s individuality — physically, mentally and socially.”

Fourth-year business student Shawn Corbett was awarded the Arthur J. Sullivan Cup, presented to a full-time student who, in the opinion of his or her peers, has contributed most to the quality of student life at Grenfell.

Mr. Corbett is very active on campus, including roles as resident assistant, teaching assistant, research assistant, tutor, orientation co-ordinator and event photographer. He has also been involved with Enactus, Jack Chapter, the Volunteer Tax program and Start-up weekend.

Standout students

Sara Langer earned the Student Governance Award for her work as an executive member of the GCSU, during which she led a number of campaigns and initiatives and roles in OPEN Grenfell, student housing, orientation, post-election debrief and the Quebec City vigil. Ms. Langer is also successful academically and recently had a paper accepted for an international conference.

Many other awards were presented, including athletic award winners Erin Ryan, volleyball; Michael Quigley, basketball; and Danielle Wamboldt, basketball.

International student Margarette Leandre received the Lanier Phillips Award. The Teaching and Learning Awards were presented to Dr. Daniel Nadolny and Prof. Lynn Kendall, both members of the School of Arts and Social Sciences.