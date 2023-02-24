 Go to page content

‘Boils down to ‘everything’

Kohler scholarship has profound impact on engineering student

Student Life

Feb. 24, 2023

By Jackey Locke

A first-year Memorial student is the 2022–23 recipient of the Peter Kohler Engineering Scholarship.

Ethan Smith holds and envelope and shakes the hand of Steve Mercer in a room with panelled walls. They are both wearing name tags.
From left, Ethan Smith receives the Peter Kohler Scholarship Award from Steve Mercer, a representative of the Peter Kohler Engineering Scholarship.
Photo: Submitted

Ethan Smith grew up in Outer Cove, N.L., and graduated from Gonzaga High School in St. John’s.

The late Peter Kohler established the annual student award, which is valued at $50,000 with $10,000 awarded annually for five years.

Renewal is dependent on the recipient continuing engineering studies at Memorial and maintaining scholarship standing.

‘A good position’

In high school, Mr. Smith prioritized staying on top of his school work and maintaining a high academic standing.

“I wanted to put myself in as good a position as possible going into university to try to earn awards like this one, so I could take a load off my parents’ shoulders,” he said. “During the pandemic, I had a lot of free time, which I dedicated to reading about all sorts of different topics to expand my knowledge on the subjects I found interesting.”

“I could go on and on about how much this means to me, but it all boils down to ‘everything.'” — Ethan Smith

Mr. Smith says he is grateful to the Kohler family for the financial support.

“The impact that this has and will continue to have on me is nothing short of life-changing. I could go on and on about how much this means to me, but it all boils down to “everything.” Thank you very much for the opportunity you’ve provided me, and I will do my best to remain deserving of it.”

He plans to focus on mechanical engineering for his undergraduate degree, then apply to Carleton University to pursue a master’s degree in aerospace engineering.

“I have always wanted to work at NASA. I am well aware of how great a challenge that may be, but I’ve come to learn time and again that people are far more capable than they might initially think themselves to be.”

Peter Kohler

Peter Kohler is pictured with his arms crossed in a darkened room and an illuminated window prop behind him.
Peter Kohler passed away in 2019.
Photo: Submitted

Mr. Kohler was the founder of Kohler Windows, now Kohltech Windows and Entrance Systems.

The late engineer established the scholarship for Newfoundland and Labrador engineering students because he wanted to give back to the province that supported his business over the years.

It was Mr. Kohler’s wish to make engineering education an option for students who might not, otherwise, be able to afford such a program.

The scholarship was awarded by the Senate Committee on Undergraduate Scholarships, Bursaries and Awards on the recommendation of the dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science.

Jackey Locke is a communications advisor with the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science. She can be reached at jackey.locke@mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Feb. 23, 2023

‘Slime’-light

Physics researcher using specialized spectroscopy to study snail mucus

Success Aifuwa wears a tweed jacket and white shirt and glasses

Feb. 22, 2023

Black History Month

Highlighting students from Memorial’s National Society of Black Engineers

An aerial view of the north side of Memorial's campus in St. John's.

Feb. 21, 2023

Funding available

Applications due March 17 for pair of funding opportunities

Laurabel Mba is pictured standing close to a plain panelled wall that is mostly in shadow.

Feb. 20, 2023

Op-ed: Laurabel Mba

Persistence by Black students is often the first act of Black resistance

The MUN Concrete Toboggan Team with their toboggan at the Great Northern Concrete Toboggan Race (GNCTR) 2023 in Kelowna, B.C. in a crowd shot on a snowy field with trees, blue sky and white clouds behind them. They are holding up a banner with different company names on it.

Feb. 17, 2023

Great run

Engineering students tackle concrete toboggan design competition

Dr. Cote and grad student Sarah Worthman sit on either side of a laptop displaying their new online magazine

Feb. 17, 2023

‘Compelling and readable’

Political science students produce population dynamics and policies blog