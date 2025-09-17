Bright futures

Student Life

By Jill Hunt

Two Memorial University first-year students are receiving a huge financial boost to begin their studies.

Noah Hancock and Jadon Swamidas have been named 2025 recipients of the Schulich Leader Scholarships at Memorial University, receiving a combined $220,000 to fund their respective post-secondary journeys.

The Schulich Leader Scholarship is one of the most prestigious undergraduate STEM scholarships awarded annually to entrepreneurial-minded high school students.

Originally planning to study elsewhere, when Mr. Hancock received the news about being offered the Schulich Leader Scholarship, he decided to stay in Newfoundland and Labrador and study at Memorial University.

Mr. Swamidas has been accepted into the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science. He says he is excited to study at Memorial and follow in the footsteps of his father and grandfather.

Noah Hancock

A graduate of Mealy Mountain High School in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, N.L., Mr. Hancock is the recipient of an award valued at $100,000 and plans to pursue computer science in Memorial’s Faculty of Science.

Driven by his ambition for problem-solving and learning, he hopes to one day have an impact on the technology sector.

“My ultimate goal is to start a business offering device and software repairs, while also making modern technology more accessible in rural communities,” he said.

When asked about his future, he says “smaller communities have less access to technology and in 10 years from now, I would like to found a company that bridges that gap. I’m passionate about making technology accessible to everyone everywhere.”

Mr. Hancock says Memorial University was one of his few choices.

“I didn’t want to go too far from home and wanted to have the option to travel home between semesters. I’m also excited to experience university campus culture. It’s an exciting time!”

Jadon Swamidas

A St. John’s native and a Prince of Wales Collegiate graduate, Mr. Swamidas is the recipient of a $120,000 award.

Having been surrounded by technology most of his life, Mr. Swamidas says he “can’t imagine” life without it.

“Technology is what I am passionate about: using it, making it and exploring it,” he said. “I have always wondered how I can make my mark in the world, and I feel like I am capable of doing so through an area I understand and feel connected to, which is technology.”

He continues to say that his passion for technology is why he is pursuing his bachelor’s degree in engineering at Memorial.

“I will not only use the technology I have loved my whole life in the workplace, but also use it to create my own technology to make life easier, for me and everyone else. Technology is the future, and I plan to make it a part of my future, too.”

Honoured to have been selected for the prestigious award, Mr. Swamidas says he chose Memorial for several reasons: its excellent reputation for the engineering program, the program selection, the affordability of staying at home and that most of his friends will be attending Memorial, as well.

About Schulich leaders

Canadian businessman and philanthropist Seymour Schulich established a $200-million scholarship fund in 2012 to encourage the best and brightest students to become Schulich leader scholars: the next generation of entrepreneurial-minded, technology innovators.

Since 2012, 970 post-secondary students from all across Canada have received the award.