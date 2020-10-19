Chatting with the PM

Student Life

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make a virtual visit to Memorial University on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 8 p.m. (NDT).

President Vianne Timmons is hosting a special town hall with the Prime Minister and St. John’s South-Mount Pearl MP Seamus O’Regan to discuss issues facing Canadian universities the pandemic.

Twenty members of the Memorial community – students, faculty and staff – will be chosen by random number generator to appear on screen during the town hall to ask a question directly to the prime minister.

If you are interested in asking a question or sharing your perspective, fill out this online form before 11 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 20. PLEASE NOTE that you will have to enter your MUN Login credentials to access the form (located at the bottom of the page you will see once you log in), as this is an opportunity for the Memorial community. If you experience any technical issues, contact help@mun.ca.

Those selected randomly will be contacted on Wednesday morning with details on exactly how to participate.

The town hall will be broadcast live via YouTube. The link will be available on mun.ca and shared on social media prior to the event start.