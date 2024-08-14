Connecting youth and science

Student Life

By Courtenay Griffin

Have you ever wanted to learn to identify a bird’s species, age and gender by its feathers?

Or understand what bees need for nutrition?

What about exploring how climate change affects our own backyard?

That’s what some Labrador youth were doing at this year’s Lands and Waters Science Camp, a hands-on science camp for youth ages 8-11 that focuses on celebrating Labrador lands and waters.

While the annual, week-long summer camp was initiated in 2018, this year, organizers added a second week for returning participants who had previously done the camp but wanted to come back to learn more.

Offered by Memorial’s Labrador Campus in partnership with the Nunatsiavut Government, NunatuKavut Community Council, Innu Nation and the Torngat Wildlife, Plants and Fisheries Secretariat, the camps ran from July 8-12 and 15-19 in Upper Lake Melville.

Modules within the camp curriculum expose students to different types of science and science methodologies, covering various topics that range from chemistry in nature to beekeeping in Labrador and from fisheries management to the anatomy and monitoring of Nunatsiavut’s Arctic char, among others.

See some examples of the place-based learning participants experienced in the photo gallery below.