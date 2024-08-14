Connecting youth and science

Aug. 14, 2024
Have you ever wanted to learn to identify a bird’s species, age and gender by its feathers?
Or understand what bees need for nutrition?
What about exploring how climate change affects our own backyard?
That’s what some Labrador youth were doing at this year’s Lands and Waters Science Camp, a hands-on science camp for youth ages 8-11 that focuses on celebrating Labrador lands and waters.
While the annual, week-long summer camp was initiated in 2018, this year, organizers added a second week for returning participants who had previously done the camp but wanted to come back to learn more.
Offered by Memorial’s Labrador Campus in partnership with the Nunatsiavut Government, NunatuKavut Community Council, Innu Nation and the Torngat Wildlife, Plants and Fisheries Secretariat, the camps ran from July 8-12 and 15-19 in Upper Lake Melville.
Modules within the camp curriculum expose students to different types of science and science methodologies, covering various topics that range from chemistry in nature to beekeeping in Labrador and from fisheries management to the anatomy and monitoring of Nunatsiavut’s Arctic char, among others.
See some examples of the place-based learning participants experienced in the photo gallery below.
1/ Beekeeping in Labrador
Checking out the honey bee observation hive located in the Root Seller, the market building at Memorial University's Pye Centre for Northern Boreal Food Systems, that was installed by Sweet Valley Meadows, another local farm. Shelley Cleary, owner/operator of Black Spruce Company and local beekeeper, ran the module Introduction to Beekeeping. Ms. Cleary introduced the students to bees, beeswax and honey. Students learned about the history of beekeeping, different styles of hives, the roles each type of bee in the hive plays and different uses for honey. Ms. Cleary also left some hive boxes for participants to paint.
Photo: Submitted
2/ Renewable energy
The Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science ran a module on renewable energy.
Campers were introduced to how powerful nature is through different activities focused on the importance of renewable energy and how we can work with nature to improve our lives. Discussions focused on important considerations when designing and innovating for the future.
Photo: Submitted
3/ Tackling microplastics
Camp leader Willa Neilsen guided camp participants through a module on microplastics. Campers created their own “baby legs” microplastics trawling apparatus using babies' tights, soda pop bottles and other inexpensive and easy-to-find materials. The baby legs trawlers can be used to collect floating marine microplastics by hand or from a vessel.
Photo: Submitted
4/ Playing with clay
Emily Best, owner and operator of Empsired in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, led a module about clay. Campers learned how to hand-build their own ornaments, plates and coasters. They gathered plants, rocks and other items from around the Pye Centre to add surface texture and gave their pieces some colour with underglaze.
Photo: Submitted
5/ Plant and water walk
Marina Biasutti-Brown from Healthy Waters Labrador led the campers on a plant and water walk in the Birch Island Conservation Area. They learned about different environmental monitoring methods, water pH, oxygen concentration, salinity and temperature, and song birds and waterfowl — all important things in a wetland.
Photo: Submitted
6/ Monitoring environmental change
Campers did some hands-on (and fun!) learning about monitoring environmental change in wetland ecosystems. They examined key biotic and abiotic factors, learned about the importance of long-term monitoring plans and learned the basics about preparing for field work. They were also introduced to the Birch Island Conservation Area's new Citizen Science Monitoring Program.
Photo: Submitted
7/ Cleaning a sealskin
Elder Mina Campbell cleaned a ringed sealskin — a first for many of the campers — at the Labrador Interpretation Centre in North West River. The campers then had a chance to check out the centre's exhibits.
Photo: Submitted
8/ Magic show
Camp leaders Jamie Jackman, program co-ordinator at the Pye Centre for Northern Boreal Food Systems, and Chelsee Arbour, project co-ordinator for research support and advancement at the centre, performed a magic show. What a treat!
Photo: Submitted
9/ Preparing for field work
Marina Biasutti-Brown talked to the campers about monitoring environmental change and how to use field equipment and collect and record data.
Photo: Submitted
10/ Excavating (replica) remains
In North West River, campers performed mock excavations and found some "artifacts." Students uncovered faunal (animal) remains and a full hearth (fire pit) along with many stone tools — all replicas of course!
Photo: Submitted
11/ Chemistry in nature
Nature is an amazing chemist. In this module, campers learned how plants defend themselves from the things that want to eat them. They also learned how and why microbes (bacteria and fungi) make plants, animals and even each other sick — but also how and why plants and microbes nourish us and each other, and protect and improve our health. Campers then had a chance to construct some of the chemical compounds made by plants and microbes out of marshmallows and toothpicks.
Photo: Submitted
12/ Saying goodbye
On the bus ride home, students said goodbye to another great Labrador Lands and Waters Science Camp!
Photo: Submitted
Courtenay Griffin is a senior communications advisor (strategic priorities). She can be reached at cgriffin@mun.ca.