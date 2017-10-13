Degrees awarded

Student Life

By Melanie Callahan

Sixty graduates became Memorial University’s newest alumni at the recent session of fall convocation held at Grenfell Campus.

Music educator Maxine Stanley was awarded an honorary doctor of laws degree.

A dedicated and much-loved music teacher in Grand Falls-Windsor, N.L., for almost 50 years, Dr. Stanley has also been a pivotal figure in a wide range of local and voluntary agencies.

Best known for her contribution to music education and mentorship, in particular the youth choir she founded and directs, the nationally recognized Bel Canto singers, she has fostered, adjudicated and directed singers throughout her life.

Undergraduate and graduate

Undergraduate degrees were awarded in the areas of arts, science, education, nursing, fine arts and business, while graduate students in arts, science, education and nursing also crossed the stage.

Many grads had reason to celebrate at the convocation ceremony, but Sai Gouindarajan was especially noteworthy.

Ms. Gouindarajan, who is from Qatar, was the first student who started out with a business management diploma from the College of the North Atlantic-Qatar and then completed a bachelor of business administration at Grenfell Campus.

The ceremony will be available for viewing online in the coming weeks.