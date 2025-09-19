‘Energy and curiosity’

Student Life

By Kelly Foss

Gonzaga High School student and Women in Science and Engineering Summer Student Employment Program participant Bridget Burke lent a hand during MedQuest.

Core sciences, clinical skills and medical career exposure were all available for more than 100 N.L. high school students to explore at Memorial University this summer.

The three-day event is part of the Faculty of Medicine’s annual MedQuest program and was delivered as a hybrid model this year.

It was the first time in five years an in-person option was available.

Returning to in-person delivery allows the faculty to provide more engaging and hands-on experiences and exposes learners to heath-care settings, while building confidence and communication skills vital to the field of medicine, says Dr. Dolores McKeen, dean of Medicine.

“It extends our educational mission beyond the classroom, bringing discovery and mentorship directly to future health-care professionals across Newfoundland and Labrador and now Prince Edward Island, as well,” she said.

Collaboration and innovation

Hosted by the Office of Professional and Educational Development (OPED) in the Faculty of Medicine, this year’s MedQuest was marked by collaboration, innovation and renewed connection, the program facilitators say.

A memorandum of understanding between Memorial University and the University of Prince Edward Island (UPEI), created a pathway for PEI high school students to participate.

The program balanced keynote talks from leading physicians and researchers with hands-on labs and simulations, says Danielle Nichols, the Faculty of Medicine’s outreach and engagement co-ordinator.

“Rotating tours through our anatomy labs and Body Works exhibit room, as well as our 3D printing and electron microscopy labs, gave participants an up-close look at medical innovation, while sessions on genetics, virology, cancer research, epidemiology and artificial intelligence in medicine connected science to the future of health-care,” she said.

Interdisciplinary pathways to health careers

These experiences were also made possible through a partnership with Memorial’s Faculty of Science.

Staff members from Human Biosciences and Biology provided engaging, discovery-based learning, showcasing how scientific research underpins medical practice and underscoring the importance of interdisciplinary pathways into health careers.

“MedQuest was such a great experience and gave me a better outlook on what a career in health care could possibly look like,” said Hilda Cake, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy in Lamaline. “As someone from a rural community, I really valued getting this kind of exposure and learning more about different medical paths.”

MedQuest’s success was made possible by more than 50 faculty, staff, learners and volunteers who came together each week to deliver the program.

“Having the privilege to be a mentor for students like I once was, was truly a fulfilling experience.” — Juliana Clarke

The Medicine and Science learners also provided mentorship, guidance and relatable role models for participants.

“I participated in MedQuest as a high school student, and it’s because of MedQuest that I chose a career in health care,” said Juliana Clarke, a third-year medical student and MedQuest volunteer. “Having the privilege to be a mentor for students like I once was, was truly a fulfilling experience. It also gave me the opportunity to meet some amazing people and make connections that opened more doors.”

Seeing themselves in medicine

Among the contributors were students from the Women in Science and Engineering Student Summer Employment Program (WISE), who played a key role in welcoming participants and supporting the program team.

“Being able to participate in the MedQuest program was an amazing experience and gave me valuable insight into a career in medicine,” said Bridget Burke, a Grade 11 student from Gonzaga High School in St. John’s and a WISE summer student.

Ms. Nichols says rebuilding the program has been about more than just returning to in-person delivery; it’s been about creating opportunities for students to see themselves in medicine, no matter where they live.

“The energy and curiosity of our participants, combined with the dedication of our faculty, student leaders and partners, made this year’s experience both inspiring and deeply rewarding.”