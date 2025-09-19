 Go to page content

‘Energy and curiosity’

Medquest program introduces high school learners to health-care careers and skills

Student Life

Sept. 19, 2025

By Kelly Foss

Core sciences, clinical skills and medical career exposure were all available for more than 100 N.L. high school students to explore at Memorial University this summer.

The three-day event is part of the Faculty of Medicine’s annual MedQuest program and was delivered as a hybrid model this year.

It was the first time in five years an in-person option was available.

Returning to in-person delivery allows the faculty to provide more engaging and hands-on experiences and exposes learners to heath-care settings, while building confidence and communication skills vital to the field of medicine, says Dr. Dolores McKeen, dean of Medicine.

Four women are standing with their backs to the camera. They have a person lying on a medical bed between them and they are looking at ultrasound images on a screen.
MedQuest participants watch a demonstration of a point of care ultrasound, the use of ultrasound at a patient’s bedside, on a standardized patient.
Photo: Ritche Perez

“It extends our educational mission beyond the classroom, bringing discovery and mentorship directly to future health-care professionals across Newfoundland and Labrador and now Prince Edward Island, as well,” she said.

Collaboration and innovation

Hosted by the Office of Professional and Educational Development (OPED) in the Faculty of Medicine, this year’s MedQuest was marked by collaboration, innovation and renewed connection, the program facilitators say.

Two high school students are seated in a lab setting, a third woman is leaning over the desk doing a demonstration. In front of them are suturing materials. One learner is suturing, while another is watching the demonstration.
Dr. Amanda Tzenov teaches suturing techniques to MedQuest learners.
Photo: Ritche Perez

A memorandum of understanding between Memorial University and the University of Prince Edward Island (UPEI), created a pathway for PEI high school students to participate.

The program balanced keynote talks from leading physicians and researchers with hands-on labs and simulations, says Danielle Nichols, the Faculty of Medicine’s outreach and engagement co-ordinator.

“Rotating tours through our anatomy labs and Body Works exhibit room, as well as our 3D printing and electron microscopy labs, gave participants an up-close look at medical innovation, while sessions on genetics, virology, cancer research, epidemiology and artificial intelligence in medicine connected science to the future of health-care,” she said.

A participant learns to check a patient’s vital signs with a thermometer.
Photo: Ritche Perez

Interdisciplinary pathways to health careers

These experiences were also made possible through a partnership with Memorial’s Faculty of Science.

Staff members from Human Biosciences and Biology provided engaging, discovery-based learning, showcasing how scientific research underpins medical practice and underscoring the importance of interdisciplinary pathways into health careers.

Two young learners are wearing white coats and are seated at a desk doing a dissection. The foreground is blurry but a pair of scissors are visible.
Two learners work on a dissection in a biology lab.
Photo: Ritche Perez

“MedQuest was such a great experience and gave me a better outlook on what a career in health care could possibly look like,” said Hilda Cake, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy in Lamaline. “As someone from a rural community, I really valued getting this kind of exposure and learning more about different medical paths.”

MedQuest’s success was made possible by more than 50 faculty, staff, learners and volunteers who came together each week to deliver the program.

“Having the privilege to be a mentor for students like I once was, was truly a fulfilling experience.” — Juliana Clarke

The Medicine and Science learners also provided mentorship, guidance and relatable role models for participants.

“I participated in MedQuest as a high school student, and it’s because of MedQuest that I chose a career in health care,” said Juliana Clarke, a third-year medical student and MedQuest volunteer. “Having the privilege to be a mentor for students like I once was, was truly a fulfilling experience. It also gave me the opportunity to meet some amazing people and make connections that opened more doors.”

A large group of people in two rows. The front row is kneeling down and the back row is standing. They are all wearing burgundy t-shirts
A group photo of week two MedQuest participants and staff at Memorial’s Faculty of Medicine building on the St. John’s campus.
Photo: Ritche Perez

Seeing themselves in medicine

Among the contributors were students from the Women in Science and Engineering Student Summer Employment Program (WISE), who played a key role in welcoming participants and supporting the program team.

“Being able to participate in the MedQuest program was an amazing experience and gave me valuable insight into a career in medicine,” said Bridget Burke, a Grade 11 student from Gonzaga High School in St. John’s and a WISE summer student.

Ms. Nichols says rebuilding the program has been about more than just returning to in-person delivery; it’s been about creating opportunities for students to see themselves in medicine, no matter where they live.

“The energy and curiosity of our participants, combined with the dedication of our faculty, student leaders and partners, made this year’s experience both inspiring and deeply rewarding.”

Kelly Foss is a communications advisor with the Faculty of Medicine. She can be reached at kfoss@mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

The Memorial Tower is at the centre of the scene, the QEII Library is to the left and the UC is to the right. It is a bright sunny day.

Sept. 19, 2025

New budget model update

A message from the vice-president (finance and administration)

Graphic featuring a trophy, star and leaves.

Sept. 19, 2025

‘Biggest honour’

Updated terms of reference for prestigious presidential award

A photo of a woman and her dog.

Sept. 18, 2025

Gut reaction

A Memorial research team has found a link between bacteria and increased anxiety in dogs

Sept. 17, 2025

Bright futures

Two Memorial first-year students awarded $220,000 in STEM scholarships

Sept. 16, 2025

Musical legacy

International stars headlining 50th anniversary School of Music celebration

Sept. 15, 2025

Two tensions, one shared goal 

A message from President Morrison