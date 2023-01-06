Student Life

By Marium Oishee

Memorial’s Online Record of Experience (MORE) is updating the way students can track and record experiential learning.

MORE is a digital, streamlined experiential tracking tool that offers students flexible pathways to explore opportunities, document accomplishments, learn from experiences and showcase their achievements to employers, graduate schools, academic references, etc.

One-stop shop

Memorial offers a co-curricular portfolio of on-campus employment, professional development and volunteer opportunities for students, enabling significant skills development. Through MORE, students can now capture and quantify their personalized co-curricular experience as active partners in their experiential learning journey.

Housed in My MUNLife portal, MORE is anchored in the ten core competencies that support student success within university and beyond. It quantifies every experience and records progress on each of the competencies hour by hour.

Skills awareness

Dr. Jennifer Browne, director of Student Life, believes this will support skills awareness in students.

“Students don’t always recognize the full extent of the skills they already possess or are in the process of developing. For example, a student working in an office setting is not just honing their technical skills- they are also likely furthering their competencies in communications, digital literacy and professionalism. Every competency is a badge of skill, quantified and validated,” she noted.

Ensuring students understand the learning opportunity presented by each co-curricular offering is critical to empowering them to seek out specific development opportunities.

To facilitate this, MORE has a unique “Catalogue of Experience ” feature. This allows students to focus their search based on interests, competencies and types of experience, so they can develop a flexible and personalized learning pathway. Once an experiential placement has been completed, students are required to complete a reflection component to validate their record of experience for each activity.

“By reflecting on the tasks completed, the challenges faced or the environment in which they worked, students are able to gain insight that connects to both skills and self-awareness,” Dr. Browne added.

While the experiences students attain at Memorial provide learning opportunities, these skills and competencies are also sought after by employers.

“It can be challenging for students to connect their co-curricular experiences with their career trajectory,” said Danielle Jackson, acting manager, Career Development Office. “With MORE, students can make informed choices about where to engage and are supported to better connect the dots between their campus involvements and competencies being gained in the process.”

MORE intentionally enables this connection by ensuring the digital record of achievement can be shared in a variety of ways, including on social platforms such as LinkedIn.

To learn more about the new system, visit the Student Life website.