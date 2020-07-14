Fall delivery

Student Life

By Jackey Locke

As a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Memorial is offering online/remote learning for students enrolled in the spring and fall 2020 semesters.

However, the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science will deliver some in-person, on-campus laboratory instruction for select courses in the fall 2020 semester that includes a laboratory component.

If you will be a first-year engineering student in the fall 2020 semester, further information will be communicated separately from the faculty regarding virtual orientation activities.

The faculty will offer laboratory instruction on campus and in-person during the fall 2020 semester in the following courses:

ENGI 3731 (CIV 3720): Materials for Construction

ENGI 3941 (ME 3102): Production Technology



ENGI 6713 (CIV 6120): Hydraulics

ENGI 6951 (ME 6202): Controls Systems I

ENGI 9118: Advanced Drilling Engineering

For students who will not be living in the St. John’s area during the fall 2020 semester, accommodations will be made for those students to complete the on-campus required laboratory components in the above courses at a later date prior to graduation.

Safety plan developed

“We are working diligently to ensure the safety of our students, professors and laboratory technologists during this on-campus, in-person delivery of lab activities,” said Dr. Greg Naterer, dean, Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science.

“We recognize that some students will not be able to come to campus in the fall 2020 semester, so accommodations will be made in those circumstances so they are not disadvantaged in progression through their academic program. The Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science has developed a safety plan to ensure a safe return to on-campus activities, including building controls, physical distancing, access to personal protective equipment, small group sizes and limited movement within the buildings, among others.”