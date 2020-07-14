 Go to page content

Fall delivery

Laboratory instruction for some engineering students

Student Life

July 14, 2020

By Jackey Locke

As a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Memorial is offering online/remote learning for students enrolled in the spring and fall 2020 semesters.

Civil engineering students in the lab.
Civil engineering students in a laboratory class prior to COVID-19.
Photo: Submitted

However, the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science will deliver some in-person, on-campus laboratory instruction for select courses in the fall 2020 semester that includes a laboratory component.

If you will be a first-year engineering student in the fall 2020 semester, further information will be communicated separately from the faculty regarding virtual orientation activities.

The faculty will offer laboratory instruction on campus and in-person during the fall 2020 semester in the following courses:

  • ENGI 3731 (CIV 3720): Materials for Construction
  • ENGI 3941 (ME 3102): Production Technology
  • ENGI 6713 (CIV 6120): Hydraulics
  • ENGI 6951 (ME 6202): Controls Systems I
  • ENGI 9118: Advanced Drilling Engineering

For students who will not be living in the St. John’s area during the fall 2020 semester, accommodations will be made for those students to complete the on-campus required laboratory components in the above courses at a later date prior to graduation.

Safety plan developed

“We are working diligently to ensure the safety of our students, professors and laboratory technologists during this on-campus, in-person delivery of lab activities,” said Dr. Greg Naterer, dean, Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science.

“We recognize that some students will not be able to come to campus in the fall 2020 semester, so accommodations will be made in those circumstances so they are not disadvantaged in progression through their academic program. The Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science has developed a safety plan to ensure a safe return to on-campus activities, including building controls, physical distancing, access to personal protective equipment, small group sizes and limited movement within the buildings, among others.”

Jackey Locke is a communications advisor with the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science. She can be reached at jackey.locke@mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

July 14, 2020

‘Leadership and commitment’

Board of Regents salutes and thanks the Memorial community

July 14, 2020

Well-earned results

Leading and emerging social scientists awarded more than $1 million for insightful research

July 10, 2020

Call for action

International students exceptionally vulnerable to pandemic impact

July 10, 2020

Crystal clear

Pharmacy doctoral graduate predicts bright future for digital health

July 10, 2020

Pride Week

Let’s work to make this world a better place

July 9, 2020

Achieving their goals

ESL program helps students and families grow in unexpected ways