Residence move-in day is a highlight for the students and the welcome week team alike. (President Timmons will be there!)

On Tuesday, Sept. 6,classes begin and Memorial University campuses will once again be filled with activity as new and returning students fill the halls and outdoor spaces. This year is particularly significant as many students will be coming to campus for the first time.

Orientation has always been an important time to welcome students and there are many hands at work to make this year’s fall welcome a success.

Get involved

This year, fall welcome is filled with in-person and virtual events to help inform, engage and excite students.

Student Life has created a full schedule of activities and events planned for fall 2022, which everyone can follow along with on Student Life’s Facebook and Twitter. The entire events schedule on the Student Life website.

For fall welcome at Grenfell Campus, visit here. For the Marine Institute, visit here.

Watch a welcome video below.

MUN 101

MUN 101 is Memorial’s early orientation and transition program delivered online to help first-year undergraduate students prepare for university life, become involved in the community and get set for success.

This course is delivered in Brightspace, Memorial’s learning management system, and contains information and resources to support student success, academically and non-academically.

All new undergraduate students are automatically enrolled in MUN 101. Find out more about how to access MUN 101.

Academic matriculation

Academic matriculation is a ceremony to officially enter new students into university to complete a degree program.

It is a formal welcome at Memorial, celebrating the beginning of the student journey at university — a bookend of sorts to convocation.

For fall 2022, academic matriculation will be delivered in a hybrid format (virtual with limited in-person attendance) on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 5 p.m.

Fairs and expos

Experience all Memorial offers from student supports and services, academic advice, health and wellness, clubs and societies, volunteer opportunities and much more.

Random Acts at Memorial: supporting student talent

If you randomly happen upon a poetry reading, a Bollywood dance or a music concert in the food court, chances are you have discovered Random Acts at Memorial, an art-making engagement program designed to inspire and delight.

Pre-term preparation

Registration inquiries

The Office of the Registrar will be monitoring emails throughout the Labour Day long weekend to answer any immediate registration inquiries from students.

Students can email reghelp@mun.ca for registration questions or enrolsrv@mun.ca for general and enrolment verification questions.

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Office of the Registrar will be open for regular business hours, 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.

Payments

The Cashier’s Office is responsible for managing the payment of tuition and fees. The deadline to pay fall semester fees is Tuesday, Sept. 6. Tuition and fees can be paid online. Visit the Cashier‘s Office website to learn about more payment methods.

The Cashier’s Office will be open virtually during the Labour Day weekend to respond to inquiries. Email cashiers@mun.ca if you have any questions.

Parking

The pay-per-use areas will be in effect; the Passport Parking Canada app can be used for payment.

Health and safety

As of Thursday, Sept. 1, masks are required in classrooms and laboratories on all Memorial campuses, as well as in the Student Wellness and Counselling Centre, Health Services at Grenfell Campus and COVID-19 testing areas.

Masks are also required in health-care facilities operated by regional health authorities.

Masks are strongly recommended, but not required, in all public spaces. They are strongly recommended in offices, at events and in meetings.

More information about how Memorial is keeping our campus community safe can be found here.

Course material

The bookstore has extended hours for fall 2022 from Sept. 4-12. Visit the bookstore website for more information.