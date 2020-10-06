Student Life

By Memorial University

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Memorial has postponed convocation ceremonies this fall.

But to virtually celebrate the approximately 900 graduating students’ academic achievements, Memorial will host Hats Off!, a virtual event welcoming them to the 95,000-member alumni community on Thursday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m. (NST).

Hosted by entertainer and alumna Sheila Williams (B.Mus.Ed.’06), Hats Off! will feature remarks from President Vianne Timmons and Professor Emeritus Don McKay and appearances and shout outs from graduating students and alumni, along with musical performances by alumni Sherman Downey (BA’02, B.Ed.[Intermediate/Secondary]’03) and The Once, whose members are all Memorial alumni: Andrew Dale (B.Mus.’03), Phil Churchill (BFA[Theatre]’00, B.Ed.[Intermediate/Secondary]’04) and Geraldine Hollett (BFA[Theatre]’99).

Share your memories

In advance of the event, fall 2020 grads have been invited to submit photos of their favourite MUN memories, or photos that capture what it’s like to be a part of the class of fall 2020. Photos will be used to kickoff the event and open the show!

Submitting a photo is simple. Log into Brightspace and select “Online submission for Hats Off! Fall 2020” under “My courses.” The deadline for photo submissions is Friday, Oct. 16.

Celebrate #MUNgrad2020

Be sure to use the hashtag #MUNgrad2020 on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook to be a part of the fall celebration!

Check out mun.ca/convocation/celebration for #MUNgrad2020 virtual resources, including Facebook frames, backgrounds and templates for lawn signs.

Graduates are reminded that while in-person convocation ceremonies have been postponed in 2020, they will have an opportunity to attend future convocation ceremonies to be held when public health restrictions permit. More details will be shared when available.