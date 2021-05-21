 Go to page content

Hats Off!

Celebrating the class of 2021 with Rick Mercer, The Fortunate Ones

May 21, 2021

By Memorial University

Memorial will host Hat’s Off!, a virtual event to celebrate the winter and spring class of 2021, on Thursday, June 3, at 7 p.m.

Rick mercer, President Timmons and The Fortunate Ones are featured on a purple background with pink, blue and yellow accents

The event is an opportunity to recognize students who have completed their academic programs during a time of COVID-19 and to welcome them to the alumni family.

Hat’s Off! will be hosted by emcee Rick Mercer and feature the musical duo Fortunate Ones, President Vianne Timmons and others, including video messages from alumni and students.

Celebrate with us

Use the hashtag #MUNgrad2021 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and be a part of the celebration.

Check out our virtual resources available online, including Facebook frames, video backgrounds and more!

Follow Memorial University on Facebook on June 3. The event will also be live livestreamed on mun.ca

Graduates will be invited to cross the stage at a later date, after public health restrictions are lifted and large in-person gatherings are permitted.

