Hats Off!

Spring graduates: Celebrating the Class of 2020

Student Life

May 20, 2020

While this year’s spring convocation ceremonies have been postponed due to COVID-19, Memorial is keen to celebrate all the students who completed their academic programs!

Everybody – graduates, friends, family, faculty, staff and alumni – is welcome to tune in on Thursday, May 28, at 7 p.m. (N.L. standard time) to enjoy Hats Off! A Facebook Live event celebrating Memorial’s class of 2020.

Hosted by comedian Trent McClellan and featuring Alan Doyle, the Fortunate Ones and class of 2020 graduate Jenny Mallard, Hats Off! is a way to relax, celebrate and connect.

Share and celebrate

While not a virtual convocation, this 30-minute event will feature inspirational messages, musical entertainment and lots of laughs.

Visit mun.ca/convocation/celebration for #MUNgrad2020 virtual resources.

From video backgrounds to Facebook Frames, there are lots of tools available to help you share photos and videos and celebrate with us!

Search MUNGrad2020 on Facebook to find and add these frames to your profile.

Follow Memorial University of Newfoundland on Facebook and join us there at 7 p.m. (6:30 p.m. in most of Labrador) on Thursday, May 28.

The event will also be live streamed on mun.ca.

