 Go to page content

Improving accessibility

Provincial government announces improvements to the student aid program

Student Life

May 16, 2025

By Jennifer Batten

The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador has announced changes to the provincial student aid program that will provide financial benefit to students attending Memorial University.

Bernard Davis, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development announced the following measures to support students:

  • Increased weekly provincial student loan and provincial student grant limits by 20 per cent, from $100 per week to $120 per week, and corresponding increases for Faculty of Medicine students and a 20 per cent increase to loans for out of province students. This change will increase the value of available assistance to students who are currently receiving the maximum allowable financial aid.
  • Increased per-course value of the Memorial University Tuition Relief Grant, from $345 per course to $420 per course. This change will adjust the per course value of the Tuition Relief Grant to align with tuition at the university.
  • Lowered program duration eligibility threshold for NL Debt Reduction Grant Program, from 80 weeks to 60 weeks. This will allow for students in 60-week or longer programs to become eligible for debt reduction. The program aims to help students repay their provincial student loans by converting them into non-repayable grants.

“I am pleased to see the provincial government’s increased investment in supporting students who avail of financial aid,” said Dr. Amy Warren, acting provost and vice-president (academic).

“This additional support from government will no doubt remove some of those financial barriers that have previously interfered with a student’s ability to complete their program. Student aid is one of the pillars of accessibility to post-secondary education in this province. The increase in loan and grant limits, the increase in per- course value and the adjustments to program length for eligibility for the debt reduction program, are welcomed and necessary steps that help ensure students from Newfoundland and Labrador have a clearer path to success at Memorial University.”

Details on these changes are available online here.

Jennifer Batten is manager of communications in the Office of the Provost and Vice-President (Academic). She can be reached at jbatten@mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

A portrait of Dr. Sylvia Moore smiling in front of a white background.

May 16, 2025

Connecting northern voices

Inaugural UArctic chair of Indigenous and northern education appointed

May 15, 2025

Shine a light

French language children's opera spreading message of connection to province's schools

Dr. Sulaimon Abiodun Olawale Giwa

May 13, 2025

‘Responsibility we bear’

Social Work professor humbled by honour for ethical research leadership

May 13, 2025

Milestone achievement

Grenfell Campus PhD spring graduate the first of her kind

May 12, 2025

Convocation approaches

Memorial University to hold 12 spring ceremonies

Close up of three prepared meals that competitors presented to the judges.

May 9, 2025

Disaster chef crowned

Cooking contest highlights importance of being prepared