 Go to page content

Innovative, prosperous and inclusive

Engineering group places second in national design competition, donates prize money

Aug. 2, 2021

By Jackey Locke

A group of mechanical engineering students is a winner in the national 2021 Innovative Designs for Accessibility (IDeA) competition.

Class of 2021 graduates Bradley Dawe, Jesse Rideout and Tyler Lundrigan, along with fifth-year student Ian Walsh, have won second place in the Technological/Communication Barriers category.

The student design competition, held by Universities Canada on behalf of Employment and Social Development Canada, challenges students to use their creativity to develop innovative, cost-effective and practical solutions to accessibility-related issues resulting in communities that are more accessible for persons with disabilities.

Access to technology

In their final year, mechanical engineering students are tasked with a senior design project, called a capstone project.

The group further developed their 2021 capstone project, the damped medical arm brace, for submission to the IDeA competition.

The assistive device is intended to provide individuals with compromised motor skills the ability to interact with a tablet for learning and communication purposes.

It was originally designed for Oriana King, a young girl with athetoid cerebral palsy.

Standing from left, a man wearing a grey shirt, a woman wearing a white shirt, a man wearing a dark green shirt, a man wearing a light grey shirt and a man wearing a plaid shirt. In front from left are a young girl wearing a pink shirt and a man wearing a burgundy sweater.
Back row from left are James and Georgeanne King, Ian Walsh, Tyler Lundrigan and Bradley Dawe. Front row from left are Orianna King and Jesse James Rideout.
Photo: Submitted

The project was identified through the Newfoundland and Labrador chapter of the Tetra Society, a national organization that produces assistive devices for people with disabilities to achieve independent and fulfilling lives.

Oriana relies on her family and caregivers to hold her arm against her wheelchair tray in order to use her tablet at home and in school.

“When we met with Oriana and held her arm against her wheelchair tray, a lot of her involuntary movements subsided,” said Mr. Rideout. “With the arm brace we are designing and testing, Oriana’s arm will be held in a position that will allow her to use her tablet independent of the direct assistance of others.”

A black cushioned arm rest with two black straps attached to a metal component.
The mounted damper and 3D arm rest.
Photo: Submitted

Damped medical arm brace

The arm brace consists of a mounting frame that attaches to Oriana’s wheelchair, a damping mechanism to centralize her arm in a desired direction allowing for some rotation of her elbow and an arm brace that attaches to the damping mechanism that Oriana’s arm straps into.

Mr. Dawe describes the brace as a “plug and play” device.

“The wheelchair’s arm rest is removed and the custom-made arm brace slides into the arm rest receptacle and is secured with pins,” he said.

“This allows for easy installation and removal. A custom wheelchair tray is used along with an adjustable 3D-printed tablet holder to provide stability to the technological device during use.”

A top-down view of a white 3D printed object with a black motor mechanism and some tubes.
A top down view of the arm brace prototype in the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science’s 3D Printing Lab.
Photo: Submitted

For the team, the most special part of the project is breaking down barriers associated with access to technology.

“Although I am very excited about the competition, the most rewarding part of the project for me was creating a device that could actually help Oriana during our prototype tests,” said Mr. Lundrigan.

Arm of a youth with right arm in brace attached to a silver brace attached to a wheelchair.
The system installed onto the wheelchair without the tray in place.
Photo: Submitted

“Technology plays such a large role in everything we do daily, so much so that it is often taken for granted,” said Mr. Walsh. “We were able to use some of the things we learned in school and some of the resources available to us at Memorial to create a device that can help a young person living with motor difficulties learn and communicate.”

Dr. Dennis Peters, acting dean, Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science, is congratulating the students’ innovation.

“With their creativity and skills they are already becoming leaders in their field,” he said. “It is very rewarding to see their design helping to improve accessibility for Orianna.”

The team plans to conduct longer duration tests with the device and tweak any necessary changes needed. The team also plans to donate their prize money to the Newfoundland and Labrador chapter of the Tetra Society to help fund future similar projects.

Jackey Locke is a communications advisor with the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science. She can be reached at jackey.locke@mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

The deadline for the Cross-Campus Initiatives Fund and Conference Fund is June 15.

Aug. 2, 2021

Policy review

Review of a number of non-academic, university-wide, policies and procedure

Clock tower on Memorial's St. John's campus

July 29, 2021

Welcoming feedback

Revised University Centres Policy available for comments

Lisa, Michael, Sandra and Mark Dobbin stand in front of a blue whale skull in a wooden crate.

July 28, 2021

The big reveal

Blue whale skull unveiled at Memorial’s Core Science Facility

A woman with grey hair, black glasses and a gray suit stands six feet apart from a bald man wearing a blue shirt, denim jacket and brown pants in front of a glass wall in a building foyer.

July 27, 2021

‘Unprecedented resource’

Cancer patients directly informing work of public research group

Three people stand at a podium presenting a framed certificate to the woman at the centre.

July 27, 2021

Eternal support

Remembering Dr. Heather Onyett, one of Memorial's greatest supporters

Three students walking on Water Street in St. John's.

July 26, 2021

‘Take on the impossible’

Shad Memorial takes summer school to a whole other level