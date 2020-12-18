Insta Top 5

Student Life

By Memorial University

The year 2020 was another milestone year for the @memorialuniversity Instagram account as it continues to grow with new followers.

With the help from our 2,726 new followers, we reached 15,000 followers during the fall semester. Now, we’re ending 2020 with just over 15,800 followers. Have a look at our top five Instagrams of the St. John’s campus and the city in 2020.

1/ 1,276 likes Good luck to the new and returning #MUNStudents who started their @memorialuniversity journey this week — you got this! Comment below which program you’re beginning or completing at Memorial this fall semester. #memorialuniversity #munpix #socialworkstudent #socialwork #fallsemester #fall #fall2020 #remote #online #undergrad #university Photo: @taylormorrissey 2/ 1,175 likes Looking for somewhere to live this fall? Burton’s Pond Apartments will be the only residence community that will be available for #MUNStudents for the fall 2020 semester. Students requiring accommodations for any reason are welcome to apply to residence for the fall semester. Unfortunately, due to limited space, Student Residences are unable to guarantee accommodation for everyone who may require it. Additional details regarding living on-campus this fall can be found at: www.mun.ca/residences/fall2020.php #memorialuniversity #munpix #residence #studentresidence #burtonspond #fallsemester #fall2020 #stjohns #stjohnsnl #newfoundland #newfoundlandandlabrador Photo: @ritche.perez 3/ 1,154 likes ICYMI! We're hosting our annual St. John's information sessions next week on Monday, Feb. 10 and Tuesday, Feb. 11. If you're a grade 11 or 12 high school student, you won't want to miss this event. Meet with representatives from our faculties, schools and student services units, and ask questions to current #MUNStudents. Enjoy your weekend and see you on campus next week! #chatwithus #memorialfutureu #memorialuniversity #munpix #informationsession #stjohnscampus #infosession #campus #explore #memorial #stjohns #stjohnsnl #newfoundlandandlabrador #newfoundland Photo: @introspectivedsgn 4/ 1,011 likes Explore the St. John's campus, virtually! Join us for a virtual campus tour to see what life at Memorial is all about. Click the link in our bio for information on tour schedules and how to request a virtual tour. #memorialuniversity #munpix #findyourway #campustour #tour #virtualtour #virtual #undergrad #undergraduate #stjohns #stjohnsnl #newfoundland #newfoundlandandlabrador Photo: @gracievanzutphen 5/ 1,008 likes A home for everyone. With several residence options for new students, explore our buildings and discover your best fit: www.mun.ca/residences. #memorialuniversity #munpix #stjohns #stjohnsnl #patoncollege #macphersoncollege #burtonspond #residence #studentresidences #reslife #residencelife #newfoundland #newfoundlandandlabrador Photo: @sumniiinthesky

We continue to use Instagram to tell “stories” and provide a glimpse into student life at Memorial. We’ve highlighted some of our most engaging stories on our profile, including the fall 2020 virtual tour of campus and #MUNGrad2020.

Don’t forget to tag us in your pics around campus and the city using #memorialuniversity and #munpix so we can re-share – maybe you’ll be featured in our top five Instas next year!