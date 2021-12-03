Investing in our students

Student Life

By Memorial University

Memorial University is making a major investment in its undergraduate entrance scholarship program.

For the 2022-23 academic year, Memorial is committing $2.3 million to the program, more than double the amount in recent years.

The updated undergraduate entrance scholarship program for new, incoming undergraduate students at all campuses will provide awards ranging from $500-$4,000, starting fall 2022.

‘Best and brightest’

“This is truly exciting and will help Memorial attract the best and brightest students who are looking for a transformational student experience,” said Dr. Florentine Strzelczyk, provost and vice-president (academic). “Offering competitive entrance scholarships is vitally important to attracting students from Canada and beyond.”

Memorial will offer guaranteed entrance scholarships to all undergraduate domestic students with an 85 per cent or higher early admission average.

Domestic students with a 98 per cent average or higher will receive $4,000. International students will also receive scholarships valued at $4,000 based on academic merit.

“I am thrilled that the Transforming Our Horizons Entrance Scholarship program reinforces our commitment to financially supporting students as they begin their post-secondary education at one of our campuses, including St. John’s, Grenfell or the Marine Institute,” added Dr. Strzelczyk. “This program complements our already robust named and endowed undergraduate scholarship program.”

Continue to be competitive

Effective immediately, entrance scholarships will be awarded to domestic students at the same time as their early acceptance offers, based on final grades in math, science and English in Level II/Grade 11.

“This enhanced program will help more students access post-secondary studies, and will ensure that students who want to stay in Newfoundland and Labrador have the opportunity to do so,” said Dr. Ian Sutherland, vice-president (Grenfell Campus) pro tempore.

In July 2021, the provincial government announced measures to maintain affordable post-secondary education in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The announcement referenced new grant and loan changes to support Newfoundland and Labrador students entering post-secondary in the province.

Also at that time, Memorial’s Board of Regents approved a new undergraduate tuition framework for undergraduate courses, effective fall 2022.

For Canadian students, Memorial will continue to be competitive with offering one of the most affordable tuition rates in Atlantic Canada, and for international students Memorial’s tuition will be below the Canadian average.

Further scholarship program details are available online. For scholarship and student aid related inquiries, email scholarships@mun.ca.