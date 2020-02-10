 Go to page content

Level of service

February in-absentia convocation new option for students

Student Life

Feb. 10, 2020

By Jill Hunt

Students who complete their program requirements in the fall semester won’t have to wait until spring convocation to graduate.

“This past spring, Memorial’s academic governing body adopted a proposal to allow for an in-absentia convocation,” said Tom Nault, university registrar and secretary to Senate.

“In previous years, students who completed their program in December received their parchment during convocation in May of the following year. This year, students will get their parchments early.”

Feb. 11 Senate meeting

The approval process will occur at a Senate meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 11, following which nearly 500 certificates, diplomas and degrees will be available for pick up or mail out.

Official transcripts will be updated immediately.

“The benefit for a student . . . is that it allows them to immediately move on to the next chapter of their life.” — Tom Nault

While there will be no formal ceremony, students have the option to participate in the subsequent spring convocation if they wish to collect their parchments in person during spring convocation ceremonies.

“As we continue to see more students completing their program requirements in the fall semester, we have to continue to provide a high level of service that meets student needs,” said Mr. Nault. “The benefit for a student to receive their parchment in a more timely manner is that it allows them to immediately move on to the next chapter of their life.”

Currently, students completing academic program requirements in December comprise approximately 21 per cent of Memorial’s spring convocation degree graduates each year.

Students are encouraged to pick up parchments at the Office of the Registrar during the following week after the Senate meeting. Questions?

Please inquire here.

Jill Hunt is a senior communications advisor with the Office of the Registrar. She can be reached at jmhunt@mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Hannah Blundon holds an AED device on the left, Stephen Browne in the middle holds a drone, and Robyn Budgell on the right holds the drone remote control.

Feb. 7, 2020

Life-savers

Enactus Memorial drones flying AEDs to cardiac arrest patients

Feb. 6, 2020

Taking stock

'Cutting new trails' in assessing Northwest Atlantic fish stocks

Photographer Alex Stead looks off camera while smiling and sitting against an ocean background of rocks and ocean.

Feb. 6, 2020

‘Seen and heard’

$10,000 award 'life-changing' impact on budding student entrepreneurs

Feb. 6, 2020

Banner decade

Memorial unlocking secrets of the world's ocean

Feb. 6, 2020

Curious about genetics?

You're invited: Public conference on human genetics on Feb. 29

Emera Inc. made a significant investment in September to support student entrepreneurship and innovation programming.

Feb. 5, 2020

Fiscal future

Economist bringing together decision-makers for day of discussion