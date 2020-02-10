Student Life

By Jill Hunt

Students who complete their program requirements in the fall semester won’t have to wait until spring convocation to graduate.

“This past spring, Memorial’s academic governing body adopted a proposal to allow for an in-absentia convocation,” said Tom Nault, university registrar and secretary to Senate.

“In previous years, students who completed their program in December received their parchment during convocation in May of the following year. This year, students will get their parchments early.”

Feb. 11 Senate meeting

The approval process will occur at a Senate meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 11, following which nearly 500 certificates, diplomas and degrees will be available for pick up or mail out.

Official transcripts will be updated immediately.

“The benefit for a student . . . is that it allows them to immediately move on to the next chapter of their life.” — Tom Nault

While there will be no formal ceremony, students have the option to participate in the subsequent spring convocation if they wish to collect their parchments in person during spring convocation ceremonies.

“As we continue to see more students completing their program requirements in the fall semester, we have to continue to provide a high level of service that meets student needs,” said Mr. Nault. “The benefit for a student to receive their parchment in a more timely manner is that it allows them to immediately move on to the next chapter of their life.”

Currently, students completing academic program requirements in December comprise approximately 21 per cent of Memorial’s spring convocation degree graduates each year.

Students are encouraged to pick up parchments at the Office of the Registrar during the following week after the Senate meeting. Questions?

Please inquire here.