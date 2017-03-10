Student Life

By Laura Barron

The New Class is a web series which follows a group of new students as they experience Memorial University’s St. John’s campus throughout the 2016-17 academic year.

The series offers an insider’s view into the opportunities and challenges new students face during their first year on campus, and features 10 students from across the province and around the world.

Meet Andreas Murphy

Andreas Murphy is 19 years old and comes to Memorial from Torbay, N.L. He is pursuing his first year of a bachelor of commerce (co-op) degree, and lives off campus with his family just outside the city of St. John’s.

The Gazette caught up with Andreas to get to know him a little better.

What are you enjoying most about university life?

The thing I enjoy most about university life would be the ever-changing activities being put off on campus! Between the performances in the University Centre, to free popcorn, and everything in between, there’s always something to enjoy.

What do you find most challenging about university life?

The most challenging thing about university life would be keeping up with the workload! I’ve learned in a very short time that you have to be organized to be successful.

What do you like to do in your spare time?

My favorite thing to do in my spare time is to hang out with friends, whether it be simply going to the supermarket with them, or even for late-night drives!

What are you hoping to accomplish at Memorial?

I hope to leave my mark at Memorial and to make sure that I can positively impact as many people as possible during my time here.

Watch the latest webisodes of The New Class on our YouTube channel at memorialuniversity.