Message for students

Student Life

By Dr. Mark Abrahams

As the holiday season approaches, I want to take this opportunity to thank you for your continued commitment to the health and safety of the university community as we navigate the global pandemic.

I know remote learning hasn’t been easy, and I commend you all for your commitment and resilience.

Public health officials have stated that there are resurgences and second waves of COVID-19 happening across Canada and around the world. In recent weeks, the number of cases in Newfoundland and Labrador has increased as well.

Our top priority is to ensure the health and safety of the entire Memorial community, and we must all continue to remain vigilant and do our part to keep cases low.

Essential travel only

Travel restrictions for Newfoundland and Labrador remain in place, and essential travel only is recommended at this time. All students located in the province who may be thinking of travelling should carefully consider plans.

Those who travel will be subject to provincial public health travel regulations, which include a requirement to self-isolate for 14 days upon return.

Students in on-campus apartments, including Burton’s Pond and the Grenfell Campus chalets, who travel outside the province over the holidays and do not have roommates may self-isolate in their apartments upon return.

Students who share their apartments with roommates must make arrangements to self-isolate at another location. Students self-isolating on campus will be required to check in daily with a peer supporter during their self-isolation in keeping with provincial public health guidance for Memorial students entering the province.

Students living at the Graduate Student Accommodations, Signal Hill Campus, who travel outside the province over the holidays must also make arrangements to self-isolate at another location prior to returning to Signal Hill Campus.

New students living off-campus who arrived in the province this fall and completed mandatory self-isolation in Memorial’s residence self-isolation facility who decide to travel during the holiday break will also be required to make their own arrangements for self-isolation at a location off campus upon returning from their travel destination.

Provincial public health contacts will provide necessary check-ins and contact for these individuals.

Stay safe

As we move through the final days of the semester, I would like to remind students that Memorial’s student support systems are in place remotely to help those who may need student health and wellness services, emergency financial assistance, academic advising and help centre support, accessibility services, library services and more.

Take care and stay safe.