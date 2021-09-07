 Go to page content

Move-in day

Welcome to residence life, students!

Student Life

Sept. 7, 2021

By Mandy Cook

What a weekend! It was literally doubly exciting this year.

Memorial is welcoming two cohorts of “first”-year students to Student Residences this fall: first-year students and many second-year students who will be coming to campus for the first time. Check out President Vianne Timmons’ and other senior leaders’ tweets below. We’re not sure who was more excited.

Have an amazing semester, everyone! We’re really glad you’re here.

Mandy Cook is the news editor with Marketing & Communications. She can be reached at mandyc@mun.ca.

