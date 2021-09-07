Student Life

By Mandy Cook

What a weekend! It was literally doubly exciting this year.

Memorial is welcoming two cohorts of “first”-year students to Student Residences this fall: first-year students and many second-year students who will be coming to campus for the first time. Check out President Vianne Timmons’ and other senior leaders’ tweets below. We’re not sure who was more excited.

Here with Mackenzie and Dena Thomas from Grand Falls-Windsor moving into our beautiful residences! First student who moved in Sat morning. Mackenzie is so excited to be on campus ⁦@MemorialU⁩ #talesfromtheroadMUN pic.twitter.com/2gTYiDENyS — Vianne Timmons (@vianne_timmons) September 6, 2021

Here with Nathan Manuel 2nd year Business student moving into residence! So excited to see our amazing students, like Nathan, on campus ⁦@MemorialU⁩ ⁦@grenfellcampus⁩ ⁦@MarineInst⁩ ⁦@LabInstitute⁩ #talesfromtheroadMUN pic.twitter.com/lE49eN6qUp — Vianne Timmons (@vianne_timmons) September 6, 2021

Meeting a new student from Montreal, Katherina Roberts Marecki moving in to residence today. She is so brave coming from another province. We will take good care of you Kat ⁦@MemorialU⁩ #talesfromtheroadMUN pic.twitter.com/W8zxSK64Jq — Vianne Timmons (@vianne_timmons) September 6, 2021

Thank you Andrew Murumbi, residence coordinator for Guy Residence ⁦@MemorialU⁩ He is from Zimbabwe, a graduate from Business helping on move-in day! pic.twitter.com/taQrjlsYnM — Vianne Timmons (@vianne_timmons) September 6, 2021

Vikentiy Pashuk is a new student from Russia through India. His brother is also here. We draw students from all over the world @MemorialU Love meeting these neat young people! #talesfromtheroadmun pic.twitter.com/Gj8IgtDd0T — Vianne Timmons (@vianne_timmons) September 6, 2021

Meeting new students from all over the world! They are embracing life @MemorialU They all registered at https://t.co/fsWZguEYaO and ready to go. Exciting day!#talesfromtheroadMUN pic.twitter.com/92sJmnxrA8 — Vianne Timmons (@vianne_timmons) September 6, 2021

The sounds of laughter and residence lights on a warm evening …. Feels like 2019:) Welcome Back ⁦@MUN_Students⁩ ⁦@vianne_timmons⁩ pic.twitter.com/JkfN7OnD5o — Donna Hardy Cox (@avpastudents) September 7, 2021

Have an amazing semester, everyone! We’re really glad you’re here.