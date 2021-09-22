MUNWelcome21

Student Life

By Ryan Howell

Welcome festivities meant even more for fall semester 2021 as two cohorts of students arrived at Memorial for the first time.

From checking out new coffee shops and study spaces to hanging out with ducks, the Gazette went on a field trip to capture some of the scenes of campuses coming back to life.

1/ Picnic tables make for great study spots in the September sun. Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp 2/ Reading the latest assignment on the St. John's campus. Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp 3/ Study buddies in the new and improved Jumping Bean Café in the Queen Elizabeth II Library. Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp 4/ Letting the creativity flow during a tie-dye workshop at Grenfell Campus. Photo: Submitted 5/ Hitting the books in the Queen Elizabeth II Library reading room. Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp 6/ A welcome crew prepares to hand out Marine Institute swag for incoming students. Photo: Submitted 7/ Having a laugh at Paton College. Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp 8/ Hydration station at the R. Gushue Dining Hall in Paton College. Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp 9/ A duck's-eye-view of Macpherson College on the St. John's campus. Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp 10/ Taking the studying outside at Macpherson College. Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp 11/ Trying out the new digs at the Core Science Facility student space. Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp 12/ Class is in session at the Angus Bruneau Lecture Theatre in the Engineering building on the St. John's campus. Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp 13/ Scholarship recipient Mikayla Downey speaks at a Fry Family Foundation thank you event at Signal Hill Campus. Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

It’s so good to have the Memorial community back together!