Summer renovations to take place at Burton’s Pond Apartments

Student Life

May 3, 2021

By Erin Delaney

Burton’s Pond Apartments are getting a glow up.

Interior rendering of a Burtons Pond apartment from above
A rendering of the new floor plan in Burton’s Pond Apartments.

Starting this summer, renovations will begin in Burton’s Pond Apartments at the east end of the St. John’s campus.

More privacy, space

The apartments are currently designed to be home to four students.

Individual students currently have a private bedroom while also sharing common kitchen, living and washroom areas with their roommates.

While this configuration has worked for many years, students are now looking for affordable housing options that provide them with more privacy and additional living space.

“While the renovations to Burton’s Pond will ultimately decrease the number of individual students per apartment, we hope that the changes we are making will better meet the housing needs of our students,” Bruce Belbin, director, Student Residences. “We’re excited to share the progress over the next few months and look forward to welcoming students into the new spaces this September.”

Independent living

Renovated apartments will now have two private bedrooms and two new dedicated private office/lounge areas.

While not all buildings will be complete for the upcoming fall semester, all apartments for individual students within Burton’s Pond will be home to only two occupants.

Apartments not yet renovated will see two of the private bedrooms allocated as study/lounge space.

Burton’s Pond Apartments offer students the benefits of on-campus living such as convenience, security and camaraderie while still allowing for more independent living.

Apartments come fully furnished with a private bedroom for each individual, private study/lounge and shared kitchen, living and washroom spaces.

Applications are risk-free for the upcoming fall semester. Application, room confirmation and cancellation fees are being waived in order for students to plan their semester stress-free.

For more information on Burton’s Pond and how to apply, please visit online.

Erin Delaney is a marketing advisor with Student Residences at Memorial. She can be reached at edelaney@mun.ca.

Topics

