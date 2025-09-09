New semester, new start

Student Life

By Dr. Janet Morrison

Welcome and welcome back!

The energy of September, the arrival of new students and the return of familiar faces reminds me of our shared purpose.

I will never forget the mix of excitement and nervousness I felt when I started my undergraduate degree in history or the experience of dropping my eldest off at university two years ago.

September tends to stop me in my tracks, and this fall is no different as I begin my first semester at Memorial.

For all of us who are new or returning, the first week of school will be about the excitement of possibility and, more specifically, the anticipation of growth and transformation. Everyone at Memorial – regardless of their role – is an educator with responsibility for fueling student success.

When you work in education, fall is a season of renewal and possibility. It’s a moment to refocus on our purpose – not just in what we do, but why universities exist in the first place.



The impact of our work isn’t always obvious or immediate. Sometimes the connections are direct, like a breakthrough in research. They’re often, however, indirect – like when a student discovers their capacity for leadership, their resilience in the face of hardship or adversity or their voice as an advocate or change agent. All of it matters, particularly at this moment in history when our world is incredibly volatile and complex.

In contemplating readiness for an uncertain future, the World Economic Forum identified core skills that will be essential by 2030, including: creative thinking, resilience, flexibility, agility, curiosity and lifelong learning.

Memorial University is the perfect place to form, sharpen and test those skills. In fact, that is precisely the growth and transformation that happens every day in our classrooms, research labs and points of community engagement. In the face of a rapidly changing and disrupted world, we are a force for good.

Whether you’re new to campus or returning, we are delighted you’re here. Thank you for choosing Memorial and allowing us to be part of your learning journey.

I hope your semester and year ahead is filled with excitement, curiosity and the support you need to flourish. You are surrounded by a community of people who are dedicated to your success and expect you to have a positive and lasting impact on the world.

I can’t wait to see what you accomplish.