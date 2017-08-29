Orientation for families

Student Life

By Laura Barron

Are you the parent or family member of a student starting their first year at Memorial this September?

While your student begins their life at university, there is also an event designed specifically for you. Undergraduate parent and family orientation is planned for the parents and families of new students on Monday, Sept. 4, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Mini-conference

At this mini-conference, you will learn about the tools available to support your student as they navigate their first year of university life.

Campus tours, panel discussions, breakout sessions on key topics and an information fair are planned for the afternoon.

“Parents and family members can expect to receive lots of tangible information about the student experience and also learn how they can support their student when they transition into university and throughout their progression,” said Dr. Jennifer Massey, director, Student Life.

Dr. Massey believes the university, students and parents are all partners in the post-secondary journey.

“The university experience is such a transformational time for students,” she said. “And those first 6-8 weeks are undoubtedly the most important. So, we need to start with our best foot forward. Parents are really key constituents in that journey and transition. We also know that parents have a lot of questions.”

‘Informed and prepared’

Undergraduate parent and family orientation will help parents and family members identify where to go – and who to contact – if their student needs some help.

“If things go wrong, where do they turn and who do they go and see? If things are going very well, where can their student find some enrichment? Where do they encourage them to go? We want parents and family members to have the opportunity to hear from respective experts, so they are informed and prepared if their student requires support,” said Dr. Massey.

“I want parents to know that our goal is to ensure their student connects, engages and belongs at Memorial, and that we are doing everything we can to make that happen.”

Parents and family members of new students are encouraged to register for the event by Aug. 31 to select the breakout session they wish to attend. Space is limited, so early registration is recommended.

Undergraduate parent and family orientation

Monday, Sept. 4

Bruneau Centre for Research and Innovation, Memorial University’s St. John’s campus

10:30 a.m: Registration and networking

11 a.m. Welcome and panel discussion: Panel discussion with representatives from Student Residences, Student Wellness and Counselling Centre, Sexual Harassment Office, Student Life, Academic Advising Centre and the Glenn Roy Blundon Centre for Students with Disabilities

12:30 p.m.: Luncheon with faculty and information fair. Families can learn more about the resources and supports available to students at Memorial and can interact with key contacts in the university

1:15 p.m. Breakout sessions and campus tours. Family members choose which session is most relevant to them: Accommodations for students with disabilities; Student supports; Helping students explore academic programs.

4 p.m.: Welcome barbecue at the Memorial Tower

4:30 p.m. Undergraduate parent and family orientation ends

More information is available here.