Picture worthy

The year 2017 was another successful year for the @memorialuniversity Instagram account as it continues to grow with new followers.
We’ve had more than 2,000 new followers this year (a 37 per cent increase), giving us a fan base of more than 7,200 followers to date.
Have a look below at Memorial’s top five Instagrams in 2017.
1/ 789 likes
2/ 712 likes
3/ 651 likes
4/ 647 likes
5/ 570 likes
What’s new?
We are seeing more of our followers taking great pics around campus and the city and tagging us, so we’re re-sharing more content.
And now that you can follow hashtags, we encourage our followers to follow #memorialuniversity and #munpix to see photos and videos that we’ve shared from other Memorial students.
What makes a good post?
The unpredictable weather of Newfoundland and Labrador always seem to capture the attention of our audience. Our followers definitely respond to a good weather shot.
As always, our goal is still capturing the essence of the Memorial experience in a cool, visual manner.