Picture worthy

Student Life

By Jill Hunt

The year 2017 was another successful year for the @memorialuniversity Instagram account as it continues to grow with new followers.

We’ve had more than 2,000 new followers this year (a 37 per cent increase), giving us a fan base of more than 7,200 followers to date.

Have a look below at Memorial’s top five Instagrams in 2017.

1/ 789 likes ‘Lights will guide you home.’ It looks like Burton’s Pond is Christmas ready. #memorialuniversity #mun #munpix #christmaslights #burtonspond #residence #stjohns #newfoundland Photo: Student Recruitment 2/ 712 likes To celebrate the start of Pride on Campus a couple of cross walks have been repainted. #memorialuniversity #munpics #prideoncampus #pride #nl #newfoundlandlabrador #prideweek2017 Photo: Student Recruitment 3/ 651 likes 9 a.m. ⬅️| ➡️ 5 p.m. Photo: Student Recruitment 4/ 647 likes A beautiful sunrise this morning captured from Macpherson residence. Prospective students, this could be your view every morning ✨ #memorialuniversity #munpix #sunrise #residence #macpherson #thatviewtho Photo: Student Recruitment 5/ 570 likes Can't turn down free coffee and hot chocolate from the @timhortons truck. Get yours: 8-11 a.m. all week long. Outside the Science building. Photo: Student Recruitment

What’s new?

We are seeing more of our followers taking great pics around campus and the city and tagging us, so we’re re-sharing more content.

And now that you can follow hashtags, we encourage our followers to follow #memorialuniversity and #munpix to see photos and videos that we’ve shared from other Memorial students.

What makes a good post?

The unpredictable weather of Newfoundland and Labrador always seem to capture the attention of our audience. Our followers definitely respond to a good weather shot.

As always, our goal is still capturing the essence of the Memorial experience in a cool, visual manner.