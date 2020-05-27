Remote possibilities

Student Life

By Ashley Hurley

The School of Graduate Studies reached out to several graduate students recently to find out how they are handling the transition to remote learning.

How has their respective research and graduate program been affected? What are their self-care routines? How are they are staying connected with their colleagues, supervisors, family and friends? Read on to meet our first graduate student profile and stay tuned for more in the weeks to come!

Jackie-Ray Bauman, master of arts

“I am getting through the first year of my two-year thesis program with the Environmental Policy Institute at Grenfell Campus.

As someone who was hoping to complete community-based field research this summer, it has been disappointing to put that aside, but research is all about being adaptable to new information!

Fortunately, I am still able to get a lot of productive work done in terms of literature/document reviews and phone calls. I’ve found myself staying in with everyone more than ever before.

I am lucky enough to have weekly phone calls with my supervisor and biweekly check-ins with all the other grad students. This really helps me feel accountable, and staying connected reminds us that we are in this together.

Developing a daily routine has been very helpful to give me structure – I wake up with my tea and meditate, then I complete my yoga practice before I begin my studies.

I also appreciate the clarity I give myself by getting outside often and refreshing myself with at-home workouts.

By taking good care of myself and embracing my creativity, I find this helps to increase my overall productivity and dedication to my research.”

This is the first of seven graduate student profiles to be published in the Gazette on Wednesdays and Fridays during the next three weeks.