Schulich superstars

Student Life

By Jill Hunt

Janaya Pittman and Annika Das-Pal are Memorial’s 2024 Schulich Leader Scholarship recipients.

The prestigious entrance scholarships are awarded to 100 high school graduates enrolling in a science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) undergraduate program at 20 partner universities in Canada.

Janaya Pittman

An honours high school graduate from King Academy in Harbour Breton, N.L., Janaya Pittman is the recipient of an award valued at $120,000.

“I want to be a symbol to all the young girls out there who feel like they are unable to do everything they dream of because of their gender or where they are from.” — Janaya Pittman

Ms. Pittman is pursuing an engineering degree, with plans to major in electrical engineering.

“I have persevered through many obstacles, always feeling like I have to fight to prove that, although I am a girl from a small town, I can still choose any profession, no matter how hard, grand or male-dominated it may be,” she said. “I want to be a symbol to all the young girls out there who feel like they are unable to do everything they dream of because of their gender or where they are from. I want to show them that the sky is the limit and to keep pushing towards their dream, because if I can, so can they.”

Ms. Pittman says she’ll never be able to accurately describe how she felt when she received the news that she was selected for the scholarship.

“I never expected in a million years that I would ever have an opportunity like this. This completely opened up the world for me.”

Memorial was Ms. Pittman’s choice of university for many reasons, but mostly because of Memorial’s engineering program options and the ability to stay relatively close to her family as she pursues her education.

“Although Memorial is still almost seven hours away from my hometown, it still allows me to go home on long weekends or have my family come visit me in St. John’s,” she said.

She says she is eager to learn new things and is looking forward to being immersed in university life.

“I’m excited to be a part of the Schulich community at Memorial and to speak and learn from my peers, some of whom I’ve already been in contact with.”

Annika Das-Pal

Hailing from Bill Hogarth Secondary School in Markham, Ont., Annika Das-Pal is the recipient of an award valued at $100,000.

“One of the main reasons I chose Memorial was because of the close-knit and integrated community in the mathematics department.” — Annika Das-Pal

She is interested in a science degree — specifically in mathematics and computer science — and was “absolutely ecstatic” to learn she was selected as one of Memorial’s Schulich leaders.

“As someone passionate about research in theoretical computer science, being recognized as a Schulich leader motivated me to continue my endeavours to contribute to research and innovation,” said Ms. Das-Pal. “I am grateful for such a prestigious scholarship that will allow me to study debt-free and completely focus on my studies.”

Throughout many of her experiences during high school, Ms. Das-Pal says that one lesson became clear: “The pursuit of knowledge never ends.”

“One of the main reasons I chose Memorial was because of the close-knit and integrated community in the mathematics department,” she said. “I envision having meaningful interactions with my professors, engaging in collaborative research projects and benefiting from personalized guidance.”

She says she plans to use this opportunity to the fullest.

“I’m eager to explore all that the university has to offer. Joining the fencing or Brazilian jiu-jitsu club sounds fascinating — I’ve always been interested in martial arts. I’m also looking forward to volunteering locally and advocating for diversity in STEM at Memorial.”

About Schulich Leader Scholarships Canada

Canadian businessman and philanthropist Seymour Schulich established this $100 million-plus scholarship fund in 2012 to encourage the best and brightest students to become Schulich leader scholars: the next generation of entrepreneurial-minded, technology innovators.