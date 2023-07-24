Shad summer

Student Life

By Jennifer Batten

Twenty years of student enrichment.

Every summer for the past 20 years, students from high schools across Canada converge on the St. John’s campus for a unique learning experience.

Month-long learning experience

Shad Memorial is known to immerse students in a wide variety of learning opportunities.

From Fogo Island and Bell Island exploration, campfires at Middle Cove Beach campfires and East Coast Trail hikes showcasing some of the province’s most stunning coastline vistas to guest lectures, presentations and cultural activities, the almost month-long summer school is an educational adventure like no other.

This year 64 students from outside Newfoundland and Labrador are experiencing all that Shad Memorial has to offer.

“This program has changed the way I look at the world, and it’s changed the way I look at myself.” — Nykin Leskiw

The program culminates with presentations of the students’ design projects, which reflect the theme How Might We Reimagine Living Spaces for Canadians in Ways That Increase Sustainability, Accessibility and Community Connection?

Nykin Leskiw, a student from Calgary, Alta., says his experience with Shad has changed him and the paths that he can take.

“Shad has given me insight into many topics I didn’t know about,” he said. “I’ve already made lifelong friends and stronger connections than with people I’ve known for three years. It’s very valuable to me to have a group of people outside of my life circle that I’m still connected with. Academically, it’s inspired me to see so many specialists in so many varied fields. There’s no other way of describing Shad. This program has changed the way I look at the world, and it’s changed the way I look at myself.”

The projects will be showcased on Open Day, which takes place on Thursday, July 27, from 1-4 p.m. in the Bruneau Centre atrium on the St. John’s campus.

Members of the university community and the public are invited to attend this free event to see what the students have been working on all month.

“We have had an exciting and jam-packed adventure with Shad Memorial 2023,” said Jordan Wright, director, Shad Memorial. “Outside of the day-to-day learning and weekend field trips during the program, the students have been working hard to bring the project theme to life through their video pitch, business plan and prototype work. I really look forward to welcoming the community to Open Day to showcase our students and their work.”

Memorial is one of 20 university campuses across Canada participating in the Shad program this year.

For more information, contact Mr. Wright via email.