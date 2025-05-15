Shine a light

Student Life

By Danielle Hamel

Being the only light in the night is hard and lonely work.

What happens when a lonely lighthouse decides to stop shining to make a new friend?

A School of Music-created opera aims to answer just that.

Memorial University’s Opera Roadshow/Opéra en Tournée presented the world premiere performance of Le Phare, a new French-language children’s opera commissioned by the school’s Dr. Caroline Schiller and written by Québécois composer Laurence Jobidon and Ukrainian-Canadian librettist Maria Reva on April 29.

“Le Phare touches on so many themes, each relevant to life in today’s world,” said Dr. Schiller, director of the Opera Roadshow. “Among them: loneliness and the yearning for connection; duty and personal accountability; and finally, light and the importance of sharing our light with the world.”

Le Phare features a cast of current Memorial University students and alumni and a chorus featuring members of Shallaway Youth Choir.

Claire Hartlen, a second-year master of music student who plays a main role, says it was “amazing” to sing a part composed with her voice in mind.

“It feels as though the character has become a part of me.”

From table read to the stage

Its premiere at the D.F. Cook Recital Hall was followed by a Q&A session with Ms. Jobidon, Ms. Reva and costume designer Elizabeth Perry, head of wardrobe at Grenfell’s Theatre program, giving the audience a behind-the-scenes look at the opera’s creation, which was several years in the making.

Ms. Jobidon and Ms. Reva have been working with voice students since the first read-through session in December 2023.

Being involved with the complete life cycle of an opera from conception to realization provides students with invaluable insight into the creation of a professional, large-scale work.

In addition to interpreting new music that has never been performed before and working directly with an award-winning composer and librettist, students receive a paid opportunity to gain professional experience through performance and community engagement.

History of new works and community engagement

Since 2003, Memorial’s Opera Roadshow has provided arts education through outreach and engagement, travelling to schools throughout Atlantic Canada.

During that time, it has introduced thousands of students to the engaging art of live opera theatre by bringing opera productions out of the concert hall and into local schools.

This is Opera Roadshow’s third opera commission for young audiences.

Previous commissions include The Vinland Traveller by composer Dean Burry in 2006, which was the first opera commission based on Newfoundland and Labrador’s history to be performed in the province and the first to travel to schools in the remote coastal communities of Labrador.

It also commissioned the French-language opera Le Nez de la Sorcière (The Witch’s Nose) in 2011, written by composer Dean Burry and librettist Mélanie Léger.

“The creation of new works, such as this, adds to the relatively small canon of Canadian operatic literature specifically designed for young audiences,” said Dr. Schiller.

What’s next?

Opera Roadshow is taking Le Phare on the road.

In early May, the production toured several primary and elementary schools in the St. John’s area. The story of light, friendship and teamwork is currently touring elementary schools in Central Newfoundland.

Said Dr. Schiller: “It has been a gift to bring this opera to life and we look forward to sharing its light with children for years to come.”