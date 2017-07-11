Student fees

Student Life

By Memorial University

On May 11, the Board of Regents approved Memorial University’s budget, which included two new fees for all students: a student services fee and a campus renewal fee.

These fees are in line with fees charged by many universities across Canada and will be implemented beginning in fall 2017.

Student services fee

The student services fee supports services which promote student success and well-being, including professional development and career advising, health and wellness, and advocacy and support.

The student services fee is $50 per semester or technical session for registered undergraduate, graduate, certificate, diploma and advanced diploma students across all Memorial campuses, including online.

Incoming exchange students and visiting graduate students do not pay the student services fee.

This fee can be paid at the time of course registration on the timeline for all tuition and fee payments. The fee must be paid prior to the deadline for fees payment, and it is non-refundable after the last day for undergraduate and graduate students to drop courses and receive a 100 per cent refund of tuition fees.

Campus renewal fee

Campus renewal fee supports revitalization of physical and technological infrastructure.

The campus renewal fee is $166.67 per semester for graduate degree and graduate diploma students across all campuses, including online. This excludes graduate degree and graduate diploma students on continuance.

The campus renewal fee is $16.67 per credit hour or $50 per three-credit course for registered undergraduate, certificate, diploma and advanced diploma students across all Memorial campuses, including online, up to a maximum of $250 per semester. Students in certificate and diploma programs that are not offered on a per-credit hour basis will pay $50 per course.

Students completing co-operative education work terms that are not measured in credit hours will pay $250 per semester.

Incoming exchange students and visiting graduate students do not pay the campus renewal fee.

This fee can be paid at the time of course registration on the timeline for all tuition and fee payments. The fee must be paid prior to the deadline for fees payment, and it is non-refundable after the last day for undergraduate and graduate students to drop courses and receive a 100 per cent refund of tuition fees.

These fees have been added to the University Calendar.

An FAQ addressing common questions about the fees can be found online.