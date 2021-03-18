 Go to page content

Student town hall recap

President Timmons, senior leaders answer students' questions, offer guidance

Student Life

March 18, 2021

By Memorial University

From the status of the fall 2021 semester to the pass/fail process and from mental health resources to remote learning, the conversation at the recent student town hall was wide-ranging.

More than 150 students took the opportunity to connect directly with President Vianne Timmons and other student-dedicated senior leaders at Memorial to ask questions or to just share what was on their minds on Friday, March 12.

To watch the live capture of the Student Town Hall in its entirety, have a look at the video below.

