Student Town Hall recap

By Memorial University

From governance to health insurance to study space at the libraries, students had an opportunity to ask whatever question was on their mind at the recent Student Town Hall.

Hosted by Dr. Vianne Timmons on Monday, Sept. 14, numerous senior leaders, including representatives from the Student Life Office, the Marine Institute and Grenfell Campus, joined the president to answer any and all questions submitted by participants.

To watch the live capture of the Student Town Hall, have a look at the video below.