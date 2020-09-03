Student Life

By Dr. Vianne Timmons

I will be hosting a town hall for all students at all campuses on Monday, Sept. 14, at 1 p.m.

Undergraduate and graduate students will hear directly from members of the senior leadership team, including Dr. Mark Abrahams, provost and vice-president (academic); Kent Decker, vice-president (administration and finance); Dr. Aimée Surprenant, associate vice-president (academic) and dean, School of Graduate Studies; and Dr. Donna Hardy-Cox, associate vice-president (academic) students.

This virtual event is an opportunity for students to join the conversation about the impact of COVID-19, the transition to remote delivery and the priorities for the fall. Students will have an opportunity to ask questions and share their perspectives.

Questions may be submitted in advance via email to president@mun.ca (please use subject line Student Town Hall) or live during the event via the chat function.

How to participate

The town hall will be broadcast live via WebEx.

To join, students should login to Brightspace using their Memorial credentials.

The town hall will appear as a course under the tab “My Courses” on Monday, Sept. 14; WebEx will need to be installed on your device.

Please log on early to install any necessary software. For more information on how to use Brightspace, visit the CITL help page.

Limited capacity

The interactive component of this session will have limited capacity.

Log in early to secure your spot and keep an eye out for other ways you can view this session.

I hope you will join us for the town hall. For those who cannot attend the live event on Sept. 14, it will be archived and available at a later date.