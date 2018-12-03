Studentview

Student Life

By Nicole Noseworthy

St. John’s is one of the nicest places to spend the holidays.

There’s nothing better than that winter holiday feeling in this city. However, it can be hard to know what to do when you’re not from here.

As an international student, I can’t even imagine how lonely it could be when you’re unsure how to celebrate in a new city. Here is a list of holiday happenings around the city for some fun, whether you’ve lived here all your life or you’re new to the city.

(And if you are reading this and have room at your table on Christmas Day, consider inviting an international student to join in the festive fun!)

Merry and Bright Festival of Lights

This holiday light festival occurs annually at Memorial’s Botanical Garden and believe me, it is absolutely beautiful. You can purchase tickets for this beautiful event online.

The Loop

Every year, the city turns part of Bannerman Park into an outdoor skating rink.

People of all ages show up to skate and enjoy a classic holiday activity. The loop isn’t up and running yet, but let’s hope for some substantial snow soon so we can all enjoy the outdoors and a treat from Beavertails.

Fairs and markets

There are so many fairs and markets in St. John’s that are so fun for the holiday season.

Some of my favourites include the Christmas Multicultural Food and Craft Fair, the Mummer’s Festival, and, of course, the regular St. John’s Community Market.

Check the St. John’s calendar of events for more events like this and for information!

Get in the spirit with a holiday movie

There are plenty of great movies playing, and Cineplex in the Avalon Mall often puts off special holiday favourite films over the course of December. What better way to get out of the snow?

Give back to the community

Volunteering is a great way to feel a sense of community and belonging in the city. There are plenty of places that need volunteers, especially during the holiday season. Volunteer St. John’s is an easy way to find out about different opportunities.

There are plenty of other things to do, such as going for a walk through Bowring Park during the Festival of Music and Lights, walking through downtown and visiting the local cafés and shops, or staying in with a hot chocolate and keeping warm.

Happy holidays, everyone!