Studentview

Student Life

By Nicole Noseworthy

It’s my final semester of my bachelor of commerce (co-op).

Eight academic terms, three work terms, two MUCEP jobs (including this one), some volunteering, a term at the Harlow Campus and countless hours in the Business building later and I can confirm that it’s true. Time really does fly when you’re having fun.

I’ve learned a lot about business and where I’d like my career path to take me and at the end of the day those are some pretty fantastic things to get out of a five-year university program.

That’s what this higher education thing is all about, right? Learning and finding a direction.

But, aside from all the details of my life plan and the cool things my courses have taught me, I’ve also learned a lot about myself.

“The background on my laptop says “Dreams don’t work unless you do,” and I stand by that.”

The greatest thing I’ve learned in my undergrad years is that if you want something, you have to go out and get it. I believe that destiny is of our own creation. Nothing in this world worth having is going to be handed to you without hard work, failures, successes, setbacks, feedback, criticism, praise, and maybe a little luck.

In order to create the future that you want, you have to believe in yourself and then be prepared to roll up your sleeves. I’ve had my share of setbacks and disappointments, and they have made me stronger.

The setbacks are motivation to get back up and dust myself off so the victories are that much sweeter. The background on my laptop says “Dreams don’t work unless you do,” and I stand by that.

‘Destiny creation philosophy’

I also think it’s important to take time and reflect on what kind of person you are and become self-aware. Being self-aware is so important for recognizing your strengths and compensating for your weaknesses.

For example, I learned that I’m a big picture person. I like to see the end goal and main objectives rather than the tiny details. In being a big picture person, I also learned that I have to force myself to be organized so I don’t miss anything.

I wish I had figured this out a long time ago, because now I know that I would be nothing without my planner and sticky notes keeping me on track.

“I’ve had the chance to try something I’ve always been interested in and feel like I can pursue communications or public relations as a career.”

In reflecting on my time writing my column for the Gazette, I realize it has definitely followed my destiny creation philosophy. This experience has been absolutely fantastic and I have learned a lot.

Before this column, I was not as confident as I am now. Not only have I had a lot of fun, but I’ve had the chance to try something I’ve always been interested in and feel like I can pursue communications or public relations as a career.

I’m grateful for this experience and I encourage everyone to try out a MUCEP job because there are many exciting opportunities offered and they are fulfilling. That being said, I’m so grateful for the team at the Gazette and the readers.

I look forward to providing one more semester’s worth of words through Studentview before I become a graduate of Memorial University.