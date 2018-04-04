Studentview

Student Life | Student View

By Nicole Noseworthy

The past few months have been the best of my life.

Not only have I learned a lot about business, I have learned a lot outside of the classroom about myself, friendship and life.

My Harlow experience has been one I will remember for the rest of my life. I will carry the knowledge gained and the friendships made with me forever. I feel as though studying here has broadened my education experience, as well as taught me the things I didn’t know I needed to learn.

Pro tip, Brexit and one million stairs

My Harlow term is almost up. The courses I’ve taken here have given me knowledge I would have never gained back home, and taken me places I never imagined I would go.

Who knew there were so many global implications of Brexit? Who knew there were a million (okay, maybe not a million) stairs to the top of St. Paul’s cathedral and that it would have one of the most amazing views? (Pro tip: don’t wear heels).

“With London — and the rest of the world — on the doorstep of Harlow, a new world of learning and experience is less than an hour away.”

With London — and the rest of the world — on Harlow’s doorstep, a new world of learning and experience is less than an hour away. I think I can speak for my whole class when I say that being some of the first people to tour the brand new Bloomberg headquarters was one of the best field trips ever.

Our little group of 19 has learned so much about global business that we probably would never have learned had we not come here. I feel that my education is more well-rounded, and as someone who has always tried to think and live globally, this has been an enriching experience for me.

Treated like family

The staff at Harlow Campus go above and beyond anyone’s expectations. Meals every day, fresh sheets and towels every week, dish soap when we need it. Helpful management staff has made our lives pretty good over here.

“I don’t think we would ever be able to repay the hospitality they have shown us.”

Our on-campus professor knows everything and everyone there is to know, so we never have to worry about missing a train or having a boring class. They treat the students like family. I don’t think we would ever be able to repay the hospitality they have shown us.

If you are a student reading this who is thinking about applying to the Harlow program, I assure you it is worth it. Aside from the exchange rate and the ever-changing weather (not unlike St. John’s), studying in Harlow has been fantastic. Even the owners of the pub down the road will treat you like family.

So pack your boots (and shorts and mittens and T-shirts) and make your way to the campus on the doorstep of the world.