Studentview

Student Life

By Maddie Hache

The need for safe queer spaces has never been more urgent.

The closure of Velvet, a longstanding queer bar in St. John’s, followed by its rebranding, has left the city without a dedicated 19-plus LGBTQ+ space.

As queer people, the sad reality is that we cannot yet guarantee our safety in public spaces.

It is particularly dangerous for people who are transgender, people of colour who are queer and members of the queer and disabled community.

With everything going on in the world, it’s crucial that we provide safe spaces for the queer community.

In the last several weeks, Donald Trump has not only abolished the X marker on U.S. passports, affecting trans and intersex peoples, he banned the use of preferred gender pronouns in the U.S. government.

Queer spaces for youth

Carrie Tanner is one of my mom’s closest friends.

She also is a proud member of the queer community, being married to her wife, Chris, for 15 years.

Carrie is the proud parent of Shea, 14, who uses they/them pronouns.

“Without such spaces, young people may feel forced to hide who they are, leading to mental health struggles.”

“Everyone has the right to feel comfortable and at ease in being themselves,” Carrie said when asked about the importance of safe queer spaces. “No one should need to worry about being anyone other than themselves, whether they are in a private or public space.”

Carrie also says that respect is something every human wishes to have, even from strangers, and safe queer spaces are spaces of respect.

For children and teenagers exploring their gender and sexual identities, having access to affirming spaces is essential.

These environments help foster self-acceptance, prevent feelings of alienation and provide a sense of belonging.

Safe spaces allow youth to connect with others who share similar experiences, often offering the first taste of community where they can be authentic without judgment.

Without such spaces, young people may feel forced to hide who they are, leading to mental health struggles.

Safe spaces in St. John’s

While few, there are a couple resource centers in St. John’s that are crucial to the development of safe spaces and fostering our youth.

Planned Parenthood NL and the AIDS Committee of Newfoundland and Labrador are just two resources that offer safe spaces to marginalized peoples.

One of the resources that Planned Parenthood offers is Camp Eclipse: OUT in the Woods, a four-day leadership retreat for LGBTQ+ youth.

“Queer spaces are more than just places to socialize.”

I personally know at least five different people who have attended this camp, as both a camper and a leader, and I’m always amazed by just how highly they talk about it.

This year, I plan on applying to work at the camp.

I didn’t come out to my family until late 2019, but ever since then I feel the tremendous support and love from my mom.

She always makes sure that I know how loved I am. Without her support, I wouldn’t be able to advocate for those who can’t advocate for themselves.

Queer spaces are more than just places to socialize: they are vital to the mental and emotional well-being of the LGBTQ+ community.

Moving forward, it’s crucial that we support the creation of these spaces and advocate for their preservation, ensuring that everyone — especially youth — can find support and affirmation in their communities.