Studentview

Student Life

By Nicole Noseworthy

Balancing university and work can be like walking a tightrope.

It’s a delicate task, but it’s very rewarding with a little practice.

The key to finding the right balance is time management.

Remember that you are in university for a reason so education should always take priority. It took me four semesters to find a balance that works for me.

Helpful tips

Here are some of the ways I’ve balanced full-time university with part-time work:

Talk to your manager. More often than not, you will receive a syllabus in each course outlining what to expect and when. If you know one week is going to be full of papers and group work, talk to your boss in advance so you can book time off or reduce your hours for that week. Prioritize. Keep your eyes on the prize (the prize being a degree) and you’ll never go wrong. If you get your schedule and realize you have a mid-term on Wednesday but work on Monday and Tuesday, some weekend study won’t go astray. Trust me, you’ll feel better if you stay in on Saturday night and ace that midterm. Have fun! These are supposed to be the best years of your life. If a job is no longer fulfilling, find one that is. When you love the work you do and your co-workers, it can become a fun study break rather than something you dread.

Practice makes perfect in all things. Don’t feel pressured to work while in school either.

Staying happy, healthy and focused on your studies are the main priorities.