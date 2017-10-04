Study and adventure

Student Life

By Melanie Callahan

As diverse and far-reaching as student exchanges may be, they all share one thing: the tremendous impact on the students who participate.

Nicole Watson, student exchange co-ordinator at Grenfell Campus, says as awareness of exchange opportunities continues to grow, more and more students are complementing their studies at Grenfell with a semester spent abroad.

“This semester alone, we have three Grenfell students out on exchange and 19 exchange students that are studying at Grenfell Campus,” she said. “For both incoming and outgoing students, exchanges benefit the students involved and our entire university community.”

There are more than 300 opportunities for Grenfell Campus students to participate in exchange opportunities around the world.

While on exchange, students continue to pay Grenfell tuition and earn credit toward their degree.

Out of your comfort zone

Environmental studies student Olivia Leblanc was in search of an opportunity to take her out of her comfort zone and to challenge herself both academically and personally.

She found these things, and more, during a semester she spent in Tasmania, Australia.

“Besides the fact that Tasmania has beautiful wild spaces and very cool and unique wildlife, I chose it because I wanted to see what sort of similarities and differences exist with Newfoundland and Labrador, and my experience in Tasmania.”

Learning first-hand

Rory McInnes, an environmental studies student, was interested in fostering his own passion for environmental preservation by studying in Leeuwarden, Netherlands, — a leader in combating environmental issues.

Not only did he have the opportunity to learn green practices first-hand, he embraced the convenience of travel throughout Europe.

Learning by playing

With an interest in climate change, environmental science student Michaela Pye, headed to Fairbanks, Alaska, for a two-semester exchange to immerse herself in environmental education.

She learned through play.

“I had the opportunity to spend nearly every weekend in the Eastern Alaska Range, skiing on glaciers while getting university credit. I learned more in this course than probably any course I’ve ever taken, from crevasse rescue to avalanche safety to learning how to camp in -40ºC.”

New appreciation

Social/cultural studies student Cody Joy spent a term in Limerick, Ireland, and was drawn there for its close connection to his home province of Newfoundland and Labrador, while attending the University of Limerick.

Mr. Joy says he created close friendships, travelled most of Western Europe and developed a new appreciation for his own culture.