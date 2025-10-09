Part of a special feature celebrating and recognizing the Class of 2025 at Memorial University.

By Joshua Goudie

When fall graduate Santiago Ramirez Moreno was deciding between archaeology programs, Memorial stood out for a key reason: its comprehensive, hands-on training.

“Despite considering a few other options, Memorial’s archaeology curriculum offered a well-rounded base across almost every discipline,” said Mr. Ramirez Moreno, who will collect his bachelor of arts degree during convocation ceremonies at the St. John’s Arts and Culture Centre on Oct. 16. “A friend of mine actually recommended it to me, and the chance to do a field school, an honours program and co-op. placement was quite unique.”

Originally from Bogotá, Colombia, and raised in Medellín, he moved to Newfoundland and Labrador in 2021 to begin his studies.

“I decided I would become the RA that I needed when I first arrived.” — Santiago Ramirez Moreno

Like many new students, his first weeks on campus were a period of adjustment as he learned to navigate a new world.

“I was quite lost and many things were unclear to me as the system was different from back home.”

It was this experience that eventually led him to become a residence assistant at Bowater House at Paton College on the St. John’s campus.

“I decided I would become the RA that I needed when I first arrived,” he said. “By doing that, I was able to help so many students who arrived and were struggling to understand how things worked. The lesson for me was to take the wheel. It’s your life, and if you want something to change, you have to pick up and wear that captain’s armband.”

Field school milestone

One of the highlights of his degree was a 2023 field school experience at L’Anse aux Meadows, a UNESCO World Heritage site and the location of the earliest known European presence in North America.

“For any archaeologist, working at L’Anse aux Meadows is already a big thing to say,” he said. “We were practising environmental archaeology, so no artifacts in this case, but it was where I began putting my practical skills into action: digging, surveying, stratigraphic drawing, GIS. It’s a memory I’ll always cherish.”

Lasting impressions

Alongside his hands-on learning, Mr. Ramirez Moreno credits several faculty members with shaping his academic journey, notably Drs. Véronique Forbes, Paul Ledger, Brynn Taper and particularly his honours supervisor, Dr. Mario Blaser.

Courses like The Archaeology of Death also had a lasting impact.

“I was able to reflect on the struggles of my home country and how things are portrayed with artifacts.”

Looking ahead

Mr. Ramirez Moreno will celebrate completing his degree with his girlfriend, Fernanda, “my biggest supporter,” and his parents, who encouraged him every step of the way.

As he reflects on his journey, he offers one piece of advice to new students: “Don’t be afraid to ask questions. Life is a journey with no set times, so as long as you get where you want to be, it doesn’t really matter the time.”