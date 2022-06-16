 Go to page content

Their moment

Memorial graduates to cross the stage during postponed convocation ceremonies

June 16, 2022

By Memorial University

From June 21-22, Memorial will see graduates in robes, mortarboards and colourful hoods once again — this time at the Mary Brown’s Centre in downtown St. John’s.

Public health restrictions meant Memorial was unable to hold in-person convocation events for students who graduated in spring 2020, fall 2020 and spring 2021.

These graduates, as well as those who were unable to attend the fall 2021 in-person convocation due to COVID-related restrictions, were invited to participate in special ceremonies in Corner Brook on May 19 or in St. John’s from June 21-22, 2022.

Alumni family

More than 1,000 recent graduates —now members of the Memorial University alumni family, at more than 100,000 strong — will finally have their moment where their university formally acknowledges their hard-won achievement: their degree.

Bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in disciplines ranging from the arts to medicine and from business to marine studies will be conferred during four ceremonies over two days.

In addition to the academic procession led by Chancellor Susan Dyer Knight, Trent McClellan, Newfoundlander, alumna and This Hour Has 22 Minutes comedian, will participate in the celebration.

Music will be provided by Newfoundland Ukrainian band The Kubasonics and Kellie Loder, who recently took second place in Canada’s Got Talent.

Public Orator Dr. Jennifer Lokash will deliver an address to graduates and their assembled families and guests.

Convocation information

Ceremonies will be broadcast live online at www.mun.ca during each session of convocation. Webcasts will be viewable 10 minutes prior to the start of each session. The recorded broadcasts will be archived on Memorial’s convocation website for future viewing.

For further information about convocation, please visit the convocation website.

Topics

