U.K. connection

Student Life

By David Sorensen

Cristin Casey has been appointed the general manager of Harlow Campus.

A graduate of Memorial University (B.Mus.’04, B.Mus.Ed. ’05), Ms. Casey assumed the manager’s role in May. She has lived in the United Kingdom and worked in the education system there for 17 years. In that time, she has mentored trainees for Memorial University and music leadership development for teachers in the U.K. and supported the link between the U.K. and Canadian school systems, an activity that connected her with Memorial University education students.

Ms. Casey said she hopes her experience in teaching and learning, leadership and management will build upon the success of the Harlow campus.

“As an educator in Harlow, I sought to find innovative ways to introduce topics to my students and to expand their horizons,” she said. “To do this, I found a great power in building networks which, in turn, has supported me in the short time I have been at the Harlow campus.”

President Vianne Timmons said she’s pleased that Ms. Casey has joined the team as Memorial moves to strengthen the university’s study-abroad model more sustainable and makes Harlow more integral to Memorial itself.

“Experiential learning is a focus of our new strategic plan, Transforming our Horizons,” said Dr. Timmons. “In that context, Harlow can be a valuable gateway to facilitate meaningful experiences and proactive programming.”

Ms. Casey chairs the Harlow Cultural Leadership Group, developed to bring cultural opportunities to the place where young people are educated, live and spend the free time. She also chairs the Harlow Occupational Health Board and the Essex Music Education Hub and is a regular volunteer with local charities and her neighbourhood’s social group, the Newhall Social Club.

Ms. Casey said she’s excited that her appointment coincides with a busy summer of students heading to courses at Memorial’s campus in Essex, England.

In her free time, Ms. Casey performs with the Harlow Symphony Orchestra, publishes educational materials for other music educators and write materials for U.K. examination boards. She servers on the Disney Education Advisory Board and is an examiner for the secondary music GCSE listening paper.

“We have an amazing treasure here with the Harlow campus and we look forward to welcoming the many faculties and students in the years to come,” said Ms. Casey. “I am proud to have called Harlow home for the past 17 years and am honoured to be a part of my home away from home at the Harlow Campus of Memorial University.”