We are Memorial!

Student Life

By Andrea Kelly

The considerable energy that exudes from the Memorial University cheerleading team (MUN Cheer) has propelled them to international success.

The team recently won first place in the Premier All-Girl Division at the 2018 International Cheer Union University World Cup Cheerleading Championships in Orlando, Fla.

They also scored the highest of all the Canadian teams competing in the six different divisions and competed against teams from Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.

Dionne King has been with the team since 2011 and is one of three coaches.

“This win is huge for us” Ms. King said. “We have competed nationally and internationally, but for a Canadian team to secure the top spot in a U.S.-dominated competition is a major victory.”

The team, made up of 23 female Memorial University students from all schools and faculties has been training for the championships since June 2017. Moreover, the team has 14 rookies this year, three who are first-time cheerleaders.

“The MUN Cheer team has worked so incredibly hard and are humble people,” Ms. King continued. “As coaches, we believed they had the potential to win, but it is wonderful to see them celebrate the success they earned.”

In addition to everyone who supports them year-round, the team says their sponsor, Budden Law, enabled them to avail of training from the Universal Cheerleaders Association.

A relatively new club, MUN Cheer was established in 1999 and has been known for being an active volunteer within the community as well as a supporter of Memorial’s Varsity Athletics program.

Since its inception, the team has achieved national and international success. To find out more about MUN Cheer, check them out on Facebook or follow the team on Twitter.