Fall Welcome: From BAs to PhDs, the Gazette is handing over the editorial reins to a group of undergraduate and graduate students to offer new students a friendly “Hello!” – and to share some of their top tips for getting the most out of their Memorial experience. Stay tuned for more student-submitted messages this week!

Meet Sydney Collins

Welcome to Memorial University of Newfoundland!

I’m a master of science (cognitive and behavioural ecology) graduate student from Holland Landing, Ont., Canada.

I wish you all the best for your studies and hope that you will enjoy the friendly and welcoming community of MUN.

Although things are staring off in a non-traditional way, you can still get the most out of your graduate studies by staying connected with your peers and your supervisor.

I find that actively participating in weekly virtual lab meetings are a great way to motivate me to maintain progress on my thesis and to learn about the progress of my lab mates.

Keep communicating

We’re all in this together, so although it may not be as easy to use the help resources, keeping up good communication with your supervisor is key to getting through the writing blocks or “unsolvable” problems.

Your lab mates can also be a great contact to talk through challenges you are having. My awesome lab mates really help me out with R Code, for example.

“Make time for the things that you love.”

Speaking of help resources, the Writing Centre is operating online!

Don’t forget to take breaks. Wherever you are in the world, make time for the things that you love.

I love to go for hikes to clear my head and take in the natural beauty of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Good luck with your studies and I hope that you enjoy your journey through graduate school!

