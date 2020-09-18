Welcome to Memorial!

Student Life

Fall Welcome: From BAs to PhDs, the Gazette is handing over the editorial reins to a group of undergraduate and graduate students to offer new students a friendly “Hello!” – and to share some of their top tips for getting the most out of their Memorial experience.

Meet Seerat Virk Gill

Hello folks, congratulations on your amazing decision to pursue your education at Memorial!

I am from Chandigarh, India, and in my fourth year of PhD studies, and I assure you that you are going to be not just at a great university, but also in the best place with the warmest of people.

As teaching and learning is virtual for now, I suggest you have a quiet workplace at home for yourself.

Get in touch with your professors via e-mail, let them know you are there, keep connected by letting them know how you are getting through the course.

Virtual teaching does not mean you are all alone in the learning process.

Reach out, seek advice; the amazing faculty at Memorial understands what you as students are going through and will help you in the best possible way they can.

Make it yours

Apart from coursework, keep an eye open for other learning opportunities available to build your professional skills, like the EDGE events.

Remember, this beginning is completely yours!

Make the most of your time, use this semester to get your groundwork done and set yourself up for an even more enriching experience in St. John’s once things become a bit more normal.

Things which I think you can really work on: If you are an international student like me, improving your English language ability (especially if your first language is not English); researching job opportunities in your field and what employers are looking for (if you know these things from the beginning, you can continually work towards developing the skill set required to get you your first job!); and if you are an international student plus a foodie, you might as well learn some good cooking skills because there is a good chance you might not get the taste of your cuisine here in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Hope this helps, all the best!