Welcome!

A message to students from Memorial’s provost and vice-president (academic)

Student Life

Sept. 6, 2023

By Dr. Jennifer Lokash

The start of a new academic year is an exciting time for all of us.

Dr. Jennifer Lokash, a white woman in her late 40s, wears glasses and a blue blazer and light blue shirt while smiling. The background is out of focus.
Dr. Jennifer Lokash
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

You can feel energy in the air, possibility around every corner and great anticipation in these early moments of the fall semester.

Students and families are making themselves at home in a new environment or returning to familiar locations at Memorial. Whether you are new to university or in your senior year, there is no question that the days ahead will bring a mix of feelings of enthusiasm, excitement and maybe a little bit of nervousness as you begin the next chapter of your academic journey. You’ve got this, and our team is here to support you now and throughout the year.

I’d like to take this opportunity to highlight the orientation activities happening across the St. John’s campus. You can also find campus-specific orientation information on each campus website.

I encourage all students to get involved during Fall Welcome. Pick up your welcome package, visit the bookstore, attend one of several fairs and expos, check out the student unions’ orientation activities. There is something for everyone, and activities run throughout the month of September.

If you have any questions don’t hesitate to stop at an ASK Here booth at various locations across campus. The ASK desk serves as an information hub for campus-related inquiries.

Stay informed during your time at Memorial! Follow us on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok to stay up-to-date on what is happening at the university. We will connect with you at your @mun.ca email, sharing important news and updates for students, so check your inbox regularly.

Be safe, have fun and look out for each other.

I wish you all the best as you begin the semester!

Dr. Jennifer Lokash is the provost and vice-president (academic) pro tempore at Memorial University. She can be reached at vpacad@mun.ca.

Topics

