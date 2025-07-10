‘Western Waves’ roar

Student Life

By Melanie Callahan

With only a few months’ preparation, the Western Wave robotics team returned from the International MATE ROV Competition with some impressive accomplishments.

The competition in Alpena, Michigan, last month challenged students to use underwater robotics to learn and creatively apply scientific, engineering and technical skills to solving real-world problems.

Western Wave is comprised of Grenfell Campus students Abbey Bryden, Evan Scott and Ben Ross, along with three College of the North Atlantic student members Priyanshu Gunput, Lucas Buckle, Corbin Rideout, alongside others who were unable to travel to Michigan, including John Nsionu, Aaron Kutin and Satyam Kalra.

Additionally, they travelled alongside Eastern Edge, the team shared between Memorial’s St. John’s and Marine Institute campuses, and their mentors.

Western Wave was awarded Best Engineering Presentation and came fourth in the overall competition for the Pioneer Class.

For the team, a competition like this is about so much more than the technical learning. Watch the video below to get a sense of the students’ experience.

“We learned so much about leadership, definitely,” said Mr. Ross, who recently completed his first year of general university studies at Grenfell Campus. “And this event showed us that hard work really pays off. We put in effort every day, and it had a real outcome.”

The team is already planning for next year’s event with a focus on recruiting new team members. They have identified areas of focus and improvement and aim to find team members to fit the bill.

“We need someone with coding or electrical skills, someone to handle documentation and potentially someone to help with tool-making,” said Mr. Scott, who will be entering his second year in general science at Grenfell in fall 2025.

Strong marketing skills would be beneficial in the design of the display, as well

Nonetheless, all are welcome.

According to Western Wave CEO and College of the North Atlantic civil engineering tech student Mr. Gunput, “even if someone doesn’t have technical skills, putting in effort and contributing to the team dynamic makes a big difference.”

To supplement generous support from the federal Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, the team fundraised at local grocery stores and approached local businesses for sponsorship opportunities.

According to Ms. Bryden, who recently completed Engineering One at Grenfell and is doing a co-operative education term at the Corner Brook Pulp and Paper Mill this summer, fundraising was successful.

“We had lots of people interested and curious about what we were doing because many people didn’t know what MATE ROV was,” she said.

Bryden Accounting, Navigate Small Business and Grenfell’s Student Innovation Fund provided additional funding.

“We’re going for the win next year. Students, don’t be afraid to put your name forward.” — Priyanshu Gunput

This year is the first time a team from Corner Brook participated in the international competition. They are hopeful to raise awareness about the exciting opportunity for young people.

There’s a lot to learn for next year, and the team will build on the success of items they designed and created at the Centre for Research and Innovation.

“We’re going for the win next year,” said Mr. Gunput. “Students, don’t be afraid to put your name forward — even if you’re not a robotics expert.”

The Corner Brook team says it appreciated the lessons learned from Eastern Edge, too.

“They mentored us throughout the trip,” said Mr. Ross. “They really had our backs, offering guidance on just about everything.”

Students interested in signing up for next year’s team are encouraged to reach out to Thomas Young.