Winter fees

Student Life

Memorial’s Board of Regents has approved the suspension of two student fees for the winter 2021 semester.

Memorial students will not be charged the Distance Education Administration Fee and Recreation Fee for the upcoming semester.

The Distance Education Administration Fee is normally applied only to those taking fully online courses designed and supported by the Centre for Innovation in Teaching and Learning.

Because teaching and learning of many normally in-person courses will continue in a remote and primarily online environment using a variety of different methods (depending on the unit, discipline and individual instructor), the fee is waived for the winter semester.

The Recreation Fee is normally applied to all students in programs on the St. John’s campus and provides students with access to The Works’ fitness facilities.

As students will be completing their studies remotely in the winter, it is unreasonable to expect students to continue to pay this fee. The Works is, however, offering an optional Student Recreation Membership for students who wish to use the facilities.

The Campus Renewal Fee, Student Services Fee and Graduate Continuance Fee will continue. These fees help cover critical infrastructure and student services costs that continue to be incurred.