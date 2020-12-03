 Go to page content

Winter fees

Two student fees suspended for winter 2021 semester

Student Life

Dec. 3, 2020

Memorial’s Board of Regents has approved the suspension of two student fees for the winter 2021 semester.

Memorial students will not be charged the Distance Education Administration Fee and Recreation Fee for the upcoming semester.

The Distance Education Administration Fee is normally applied only to those taking fully online courses designed and supported by the Centre for Innovation in Teaching and Learning.

Because teaching and learning of many normally in-person courses will continue in a remote and primarily online environment using a variety of different methods (depending on the unit, discipline and individual instructor), the fee is waived for the winter semester.

The Recreation Fee is normally applied to all students in programs on the St. John’s campus and provides students with access to The Works’ fitness facilities.

As students will be completing their studies remotely in the winter, it is unreasonable to expect students to continue to pay this fee. The Works is, however, offering an optional Student Recreation Membership for students who wish to use the facilities.

The Campus Renewal Fee, Student Services Fee and Graduate Continuance Fee will continue. These fees help cover critical infrastructure and student services costs that continue to be incurred.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Dec. 3, 2020

Exceptional and exemplary

President's Awards 2020 to honour 17 outstanding recipients

Virtual vigil on Dec. 6

Dec. 3, 2020

Virtual vigil

All are invited to attend commemorative event online

Dec. 2, 2020

‘Impressed and proud’

President Timmons address to Rotary available for viewing

Dec. 2, 2020

‘Completely unreal’

Science alumnus headed to Oxford as N.L's 2021 Rhodes Scholar

Dec. 2, 2020

Delayed winter start

Winter 2021 academic semester start date moved to Jan. 11 for most

Dec. 1, 2020

Message for students

Holiday season travel restrictions; only essential travel recommended